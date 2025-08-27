Cafe in downtown San Antonio serves those who dish out justice

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Anyone who has served on jury duty knows that outside of the positive feeling that comes from doing one's civic duty, it can be an uncomfortable experience.

Bexar County summons around 500 potential jurors every week to be assigned to various courts for criminal and civil legal proceedings.

Long waiting periods, long wooden benches, and long-winded attorneys can make jurors tired and hungry.

That's where the Daily Docket Cafe comes in. It can provide a juror a conveniently located place to rest, eat, and watch a show on big screen TVs.

Paul Griffith is the CEO of Potbelly Stove, which is the parent company of local restaurants like Smashin Crab, and also now, the Daily Docket Cafe.

"It is a long, drawn-out process, and the jurors can be down here ... anywhere from 2 to 10 ... 12 hours a day and the county was real interested in providing them with some meal options," he said.

Daily Docket Cafe on Aug. 26, 2025

The cafe first opened in the spring in the basement that links the Bexar County Courthouse and Cadena-Reeves Justice Center, the cafe serves up hot breakfasts, such as a pig sandwich topped with an egg cooked to choice—and biscuits and gravy too.

There's also an all-American breakfast, which includes eggs, hashbrowns, and a choice of protein, like bacon or sausage. And there's a French toast breakfast and breakfast tacos.

There's also grab-and-go options for breakfast.

Grab-and-go items for lunch or take-home at the end of the day, include turkey sandwiches, pasta, chicken teriyaki, and coming soon—rotisserie chicken.

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio Grab and go drinks and meal options at the Daily Docket Cafe on Aug. 26, 2025

Healthy food options for those with diet restrictions were required by the county to be on the cafe's menu and include overnight oats ingredients, like peanut butter, banana, honey, almond, berries, chia seeds, Greek yogurt, and granola.

The cafe is open to county employees and downtown workers too, but you have to go through security screening before going down to the basement.

The cafe hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.