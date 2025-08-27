© 2025 Texas Public Radio
UTSA students evacuated from on-campus housing following hoax threats

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published August 27, 2025 at 10:19 AM CDT
Two young men walk through the Sombrilla on UTSA's Main Campus.
Camille Phillips
/
TPR
Students at the University of Texas at San Antonio were forced to briefly evacuate campus housing last night due to hoax threats.

The university — which began fall classes on Monday — said on social media that UTSA police and local law enforcement responded to and investigated two reports of threats against the campus.

Students received alerts from the university just before 10 p.m. prompting students to evacuate housing buildings on the main campus.

In a message to students less than an hour later, UTSA said a bomb threat near housing buildings had ended. All reported threats were determined not to be credible

Police will maintain an enhanced presence on campus out of an abundance of caution.

A string of hoax active-shooter calls was reported at several college campuses across the country in recent days.

It is a state and federal felony offense to make false threats via phone or mail. If made over state lines, the charge carries a five-to-25-year federal prison sentence, along with a $250,000 fine.

Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro