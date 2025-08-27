UTSA students evacuated from on-campus housing following hoax threats

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Students at the University of Texas at San Antonio were forced to briefly evacuate campus housing last night due to hoax threats.

The university — which began fall classes on Monday — said on social media that UTSA police and local law enforcement responded to and investigated two reports of threats against the campus.

Students received alerts from the university just before 10 p.m. prompting students to evacuate housing buildings on the main campus.

In a message to students less than an hour later, UTSA said a bomb threat near housing buildings had ended. All reported threats were determined not to be credible

Police will maintain an enhanced presence on campus out of an abundance of caution.

A string of hoax active-shooter calls was reported at several college campuses across the country in recent days.

It is a state and federal felony offense to make false threats via phone or mail. If made over state lines, the charge carries a five-to-25-year federal prison sentence, along with a $250,000 fine.

UTSA Update: Earlier tonight, the university received two reports of threats against the campus. UTSA Police responded to both reports and, out of an abundance of caution, issued alerts to the campus community. Local law enforcement partners also responded.



Upon investigation,… pic.twitter.com/in90TRY2mi — UTSA (@UTSA) August 27, 2025