Bexar County sheriff, California officials ask for federal probe into migrant flights

Officials from Texas and California have requested a federal investigation into migrants flown from Texas to Massachusetts and California.

The request stems from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2022 migrant operation from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard and the recent flight of migrants from El Paso to Sacramento.

In a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and California Attorney General Rob Bonta asked for federal criminal and civil investigations to be opened.

They said the migrants may have been deceived to travel across state lines under false pretenses of jobs and shelter.

"This political theater has placed people in danger," Salazar said in a statement. "My hope is that the DOJ gets involved to send a clear message — causing human suffering is not a game."

Texas and California officials have already initiated separate investigations into the flights.

Bonta requested public records about the flights from DeSantis' office.

Salazar filed a criminal case last month recommending felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to the San Antonio flight to Martha's Vineyard.

He said DeSantis' operation lured 49 migrants from San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center and used deceptive tactics to transport them to Martha's Vineyard.

The Bexar County District Attorney's office is reviewing the charges to determine whether there is enough evidence to charge anyone with a crime.