Texas DPS, FBI investigating two separate shootings of migrants in West Texas

Two migrants were shot, one of them fatally, in Hudspeth County in far West Texas on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“The preliminary investigation shows that a truck with two men inside pulled over and shot at a group of illegal immigrants standing alongside the road getting water,” said DPS Lieutenant Elizabeth Carter.

Two men were arrested in Sierra Blanca in connection with the shooting and charged with manslaughter. They include Mike Sheppard, a jail warden for a privately owned detention facility that contracts with the federal government to detain migrants, and his brother Mark.

Then on Wednesday morning, there was another shooting in Hudspeth County that appeared to also target migrants. 26-year-old Erick Garibaldi of Fort Hancock is accused of shooting a man in the face. He’s being treated at Del Sol Medical Center. It’s not clear if the two shootings were connected.

The Democratic Party of Texas issued a statement blaming the shootings that killed one person on political rhetoric around immigration policy, which has been stalled in Congress for decades.

“This killing in West Texas is the direct result of Texas Republicans’ violent fearmongering of undocumented migrants: when you continuously use language like ‘invasion’ to describe what is happening at our border, the only logical conclusion is that you want migrants and asylum-seekers to be treated like ‘invaders,’" said Gilberto Hinojosa, chair of the Texas Democratic Party.

Hinojosa pointed out that the same rhetoric led to the WalMart shooting in El Paso that killed 23 people

“We saw this in El Paso, when a racist monster drove hundreds of miles just to slaughter innocent shoppers at a Wal-Mart, ginned up by the bigoted language that Texas Republicans use to rally their base," Hinojosa said. "This vitriol must end before even more people are killed.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection continue to encounter a rise in migration at the Southern border. In July, CBP reported 200,195 encounters.

There have been 748 migrant deaths reported this fiscal year, since October 2021, mostly attributable to extreme heat and drownings.

This is a developing story that will be updated.