Border & Immigration

Missing National Guard soldier’s body found

Texas Public Radio | By Pablo De La Rosa
Published April 25, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT
Bishop E. Evans from Arlington, Texas was missing since Friday, after he rescued two migrants crossing The Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S. near Eagle Pass.
Family of Bishop E. Evans
/
Texas Army National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans has been found deceased after an exhaustive interagency search over the weekend. The 22-year-old National Guard Specialist from Arlington, Texas, was missing since Friday, after he rescued two migrants crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S. near Eagle Pass.

“We are devastated by the loss of a member of our Guard family,” said Maj. Gen Tom Suelzer, Adjutant General for Texas, in a release. “We recognize the selflessness of this heroic Soldier who put his life above others in service to our state and national security. The Texas Military Department sends our deepest condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

While the deceased body of one migrant was recovered during the search, the migrants rescued by Specialist Evens survived.

Specialist Evans was serving under Gov. Abbott’s border security mission “Operation Lone Star.”

Pablo De La Rosa
Pablo De La Rosa is a Northern Tamaulipas-Rio Grande Valley native where he works as a writer and multimedia producer of stories from the Texas-Mexico border region.
