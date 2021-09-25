Del Rio International Bridge Reopens As U.S. And Mexico Clear Out Unprecedented Migrant Encampment

U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Saturday reopened travel at the border crossing in Del Rio Texas. Trade is scheduled to resume Monday.

The Del Rio International Bridge had been closed for more than a week as thousands of migrants — mostly from Haiti — camped under the bridge. The number of migrants there at one point reached 16,000.

Many of the migrants have since been relocated to their countries of origin —including Haiti — which has been devastated by an earthquake and civil unrest. The Biden administration has been boarding many of the migrants onto flights and sending them back to Haiti under a Trump era-policy of expelling migrants to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Immigrant rights activists call this policy illegal because the expulsions do not allow the migrants a lawful asylum process and migrants are no more likely to spread disease than anyone else.

There are still some Haitian migrants in Ciudad Acuña across the Rio Grande from Del Rio. Mexican authorities are trying to force them to leave.

“They are sending a message: we don’t want you here,” said Camilo Contreras with Colegio de la Frontera Norte — a research institute that is on-site to document human rights violations.

He said helicopters run close to the ground, and officers carry lethal weapons while walking around the camp.

“By air, water, and land,” Contreras told TPR.

The number of migrants camped in Ciudad Acuña has declined significantly.

Gerardo Ledesma, Pastor of Casa de Alabanza, is helping migrants at a shelter set up for those remaining.

"I'm seeing the need. The authorities have not provided the support until now that they have moved them here," Ledesma told TPR.

A Haitian woman, who declined to give her name for fear of retaliation, told TPR they don’t sleep anymore.

“We’re in God’s hands,” she said.

The U.S. Special Envoy to Haiti Daniel Foote resigned in protest over the federal government’s handling of the situation.

The Biden administration in May granted Haitians living within the United States Temporary Protected Status (TPS). However, the administration said TPS does not apply to Haitian nationals who have attempted to travel to the U.S. since May.