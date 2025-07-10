As Texas floodwaters recede, new health threats emerge

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

People returning home and beginning clean-up as the flooding subsides face new dangers. Texas Department of State Health Services spokesman Chris Van Deusen said to reduce the risk of illness or injury, proceed with caution.

"We always see injuries even long after the disaster has occurred, and we want to try to prevent as many of those as possible," Van Deusen said.

Electricity presents an immediate threat, Van Deusen said. Avoid downed power lines and assume any one you see is electrified. The same is true for any electrical box you encounter, Van Deusen said. Assume it's energized.

Entering buildings should also be done with care. "There could be four-legged critters. There could be no legged critters. Wild animals are looking for shelter, just like people are. You want to avoid that sort of confrontation as much as people possibly can," he said.

Inside homes, danger may flow out of faucets and hang in the air. Contaminated water is common after flooding. Bacteria, viruses, chemicals, and sewage may all taint the supply. Bleach, boiling, and bottled water may be safer options if this has occurred.

If a home has been inundated, mold becomes a concern. "You're going to need to get rid of any soft, absorbent surfaces. Carpets, draperies, bedding, mattresses, anything that's gotten wet, that's not going to dry quickly, has got to go because mold can really grow in that," Van Deusen said. He added that drywall may need to be cut out as mold can grow there, as well.

When doing this kind of work, Van Deusen recommends wearing an N95 mask to protect your respiratory health. He also said waterproof, steel-toed boots are essential when working in a disaster area.

Minimize contact with floodwater, Van Deusen urged. Not only can it harbor sharp objects and dangerous wildlife, but pathogens, from E. coli to tetanus, can hide there, as well.

"If you injure yourself, clean it as soon as possible," Van Deusen said. "Just soap and clean water is your best bet, then bandage it tightly and don't put it back in the water."

Mosquitoes are also a concern. Immediately after a flood, nuisance mosquitoes swarm an area, "and then a few days later, you start to see the mosquitoes that are capable of carrying disease start to hatch," Van Deusen said. West Nile Virus is the main concern in Central Texas, which is usually mild, but not always. "If the virus itself gets into the nervous system, it can cause encephalitis, very severe neurological symptoms, and even death," he said.

And there's the heat. The Hill Country is hot in July. People working on clean-up and recovery should try to pace themselves, take breaks, and stay hydrated, Van Deusen said. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are serious concerns.

The Department of State Health Services has additional guidance on health precautions Texans should take during what Van Deasan acknowledges will be a long recovery period here.