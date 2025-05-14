Too much sleep can hurt cognitive performance in those with depression

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

We’re used to hearing that sleep deficiency can cause problems with focusing, reacting, or managing emotions. Plus, it can bring about deleterious effects on our overall health over time.

But a new study led by researchers at UT Health San Antonio showed that too much sleep can hurt cognitive performance as much as a lack of sleep can.

It found that sleeping nine hours or more per night is associated with worsening cognitive performance, especially for those with depression.

The study examined the sleep duration and cognition of around 1,800 dementia and stroke-free participants and focused on those between the ages 27 and 85.

People who sleep too long are also more likely to develop symptoms of depression. It's a strong connection, with about 90% of people with depression reporting problems with sleep, according to the study.

“Sleep may be a modifiable risk for cognitive decline in people with depression,” said Vanessa Young, MS, a clinical research project manager at the Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases at UT Health San Antonio.

The conclusions from the study she co-authored also revealed, in part, that the connections between sleep duration and cognitive performance were strongest in those who had depressive symptoms—with or without the use of antidepressants.

The Global Council on Brain Health recommends 7 to 8 hours of nightly sleep for adults to preserve brain health.

