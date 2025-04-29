Newly rebranded Community Connections Hotline offers expanded resources to San Antonio residents

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The City of San Antonio's Homeless Connections Hotline has rebranded into the new Community Connections Hotline.

The new hotline will provide referrals and references to other service organizations, as well as resources for housing stability.

The number remains the same: (210) 207-1799.

The expansion includes the addition of Benefits Navigators from San Antonio's Department of Human Services team, who will provide one-on-one support for callers to understand and apply for public benefits.

This includes SNAP, Medicaid, unemployment assistance, and other critical programs.

Callers can also seek guidance on:



Housing and rent assistance

Emergency shelter and transitional housing

Transportation resources

Access to food and basic needs

Officials said the change reflects the compounding challenges people experiencing homelessness often face.

"Judgment ends where compassion begins," said Tamicko Jones, a Community Connections Hotline operator. "Through the Community Connections Hotline, I witness the shared humanity in others’ struggles, offering hope and connecting people to the resources they need to rebuild and thrive."

The Community Connections Hotline is operational Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except during inclement weather activation, when the hotline remains operational 24 hours a day.