© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Newly rebranded Community Connections Hotline offers expanded resources to San Antonio residents

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published April 29, 2025 at 12:17 PM CDT
The City of San Antonio has rebranded its Homeless Connections Hotline in an effort to expand services.
Olivia Falcigno
/
Reuters
The City of San Antonio has rebranded its Homeless Connections Hotline in an effort to expand services.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The City of San Antonio's Homeless Connections Hotline has rebranded into the new Community Connections Hotline.

The new hotline will provide referrals and references to other service organizations, as well as resources for housing stability.

The number remains the same: (210) 207-1799.

The expansion includes the addition of Benefits Navigators from San Antonio's Department of Human Services team, who will provide one-on-one support for callers to understand and apply for public benefits.

This includes SNAP, Medicaid, unemployment assistance, and other critical programs.

Callers can also seek guidance on:

  • Housing and rent assistance
  • Emergency shelter and transitional housing
  • Transportation resources
  • Access to food and basic needs

Officials said the change reflects the compounding challenges people experiencing homelessness often face.

"Judgment ends where compassion begins," said Tamicko Jones, a Community Connections Hotline operator. "Through the Community Connections Hotline, I witness the shared humanity in others’ struggles, offering hope and connecting people to the resources they need to rebuild and thrive."

The Community Connections Hotline is operational Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except during inclement weather activation, when the hotline remains operational 24 hours a day.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Bioscience-Medicine TPRTop StoriesSan Antonio
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro