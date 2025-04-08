Amputee coalition hosts park walk event on Saturday in San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

April is Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month.

More than two million Americans have experienced the trauma of limb loss.

Limb loss can result from a variety of causes, including trauma, infection, cancer, or complications from diabetes.

The Amputee Coalition is hosting its 2025 Walk in the Park this weekend to show support, celebrate resilience, and advocate for amputees.

The walk will be held at the Mission Park Pavilions on Saturday, April 12, at 10:30 a.m.

More information here.