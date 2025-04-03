Low Vision Expo returns to San Antonio on Saturday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

An expo for people with low and no vision will be held this weekend at the Marriott Hotel at the San Antonio International Airport.

The organization Vibrant Works, which provides services for people with vision loss, will participate at the event.

Kingsly Martin, the assistive technology trainer for Vibrant Works, will present a session exploring how AI is making a difference for individuals with vision loss.

He said AI is creating more inclusion for people with disabilities: "The great thing with the devices like what we're going to present with Microsoft or Fusion and Gemini and ChatGPT [is that] they're built into devices that are kind of already designed to create accessibility for you, so the transition of learning how to use it is as simple as entering a request."

The 27th Annual Low Vision Expo is on Saturday at 9 a.m. Find more information at owlradio.org.