© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Many colorectal cancer cases linked to diet and lifestyle

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published March 24, 2025 at 3:27 PM CDT
Thousands of blue flags on The National Mall in Washington D.C. in 2024 called attention to the need of more federal funding as more youth are dying from colorectal cancer.
Robyn Stevens Brody
/
Reuters
Thousands of blue flags on The National Mall in Washington D.C. in 2024 called attention to the need of more federal funding as more youth are dying from colorectal cancer.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

More than half of colorectal cancer cases are diet and lifestyle related.

Dr. Alicia Logue, a colon and rectal surgery medical director at UT Health San Antonio, told TPR's "The Source" that type 2 diabetes and being overweight can increase the risk of colon cancer dramatically.

"Highly processed diets, smoked foods, diets that are low in fiber [and] high in sugar, poor water intake, alcohol use, tobacco use all can be associated with increased risk of colon cancer," she explained.

Logue said regular screening is recommended for anyone over 45 or earlier if there's a history of colon cancer in the family.

Bioscience-Medicine
The importance of getting screened for colon cancer
David Martin Davies
It’s a decision that can save your life. Colon cancer screening is crucial because it allows for early detection and removal of precancerous polyps, preventing or significantly improving outcomes for colorectal cancer, which is a leading cause of cancer deaths. When colorectal cancer is detected early, it's often highly treatable and curable.

Colon cancer is also on the mind of Bexar County officials.

In mid-March, Precinct 1 Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores presented a proclamation to recognize March as Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

The commissioner has publicly disclosed that she has been diagnosed with colon cancer.

"Colorectal cancers have increased in people under the age of 50, and the age to begin colonoscopies has been lowered to 45," she explained. "The rates of diagnosis have even been increasing in young people, even those in their 20s and 30s."

Clay-Flores added that colon cancer kills 50,000 people in the U.S. every year — about 140 people every day.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Bioscience-Medicine Colorectal CancerTPRTop Stories
TPR Staff
See stories by TPR Staff
Related Content