Many colorectal cancer cases linked to diet and lifestyle

More than half of colorectal cancer cases are diet and lifestyle related.

Dr. Alicia Logue, a colon and rectal surgery medical director at UT Health San Antonio, told TPR's "The Source" that type 2 diabetes and being overweight can increase the risk of colon cancer dramatically.

"Highly processed diets, smoked foods, diets that are low in fiber [and] high in sugar, poor water intake, alcohol use, tobacco use all can be associated with increased risk of colon cancer," she explained.

Logue said regular screening is recommended for anyone over 45 or earlier if there's a history of colon cancer in the family.

Colon cancer is also on the mind of Bexar County officials.

In mid-March, Precinct 1 Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores presented a proclamation to recognize March as Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

The commissioner has publicly disclosed that she has been diagnosed with colon cancer.

"Colorectal cancers have increased in people under the age of 50, and the age to begin colonoscopies has been lowered to 45," she explained. "The rates of diagnosis have even been increasing in young people, even those in their 20s and 30s."

Clay-Flores added that colon cancer kills 50,000 people in the U.S. every year — about 140 people every day.