San Antonio theater troupe presents a sensory friendly performance of a Broadway classic

The Edgewood Fine Arts Academy Acting Company performs Chicago: Teen Edition this weekend. It’s a content-appropriate production of the famous Broadway musical.

One of the shows is sensory friendly with an ASL interpreter. Claudia Casso, theater director of Edgewood Fine Arts Academy Acting Company, said the idea came from a parent.

“[T]hey had been to many sensory friendly performances in various theaters around San Antonio. And so they asked if that was something that I'd be interested in,” Casso explained. “It's our first time offering a sensory, friendly [performance] and also having an ASL interpreter. And so we're really excited to create this inclusive space where more people can enjoy the magic of live theater.”

A lot of planning went into preparing for the ASL and sensory friendly showings.

“I researched myself as far as what it requires to have a sensory friendly performance,” Casso added. “Our district was [already] working with an ASL interpreter.”

Casso explained how the accessible show will be sensory friendly.

“We're going to be avoiding flashing lights. We're going to keep our house lights at a low level. We're also going to be designating a quiet area in the lobby for anybody who needs a break during the performance, and we're welcoming audience members to move to vocalize and just we're relaxing our traditional theater etiquette expectations on that Saturday.”

Casso hopes the company will continue to expand on its accessibility and offer other services such as descriptive performances for individuals who have low or no vision.

Performances for Chicago: Teen Edition begin on Thursday at 7 p.m. and run through Feb. 28 at Edgewood Theatre of Performing Arts, which is at 402 Lance St.

The ASL and sensory friendly performance is on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. People with disabilities get in free that day.

Tickets are available here .