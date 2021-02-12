Boerne Mass Vaccination Administers 600 COVID-19 Shots

Hundreds of people in Boerne and throughout Kendall County got their first COVID-19 vaccinations Friday. A steady stream filed into the sizable St. Peter’s Catholic Church Cana Ballroom, which the city’s communications manager Chris Shadrock said was the best space for the event.

“Today we are doing the first mass public vaccination here in the city of Boerne. We are anticipating about 600 people who were able to receive appointments on Wednesday for today's event,” said Shadrock.

Boerne doesn’t have a public health department, so several entities have been planning this for weeks.

Jack Morgan Couple gets their vaccines

“This facility is being run by about three to four dozen volunteers from across the city, the county, multiple agencies and people that just don't typically do this,” he said. “And once the doses came in, we just basically had to flip the switch and implement the plan.”

Haley Aguilar brought her grandmother Graciana Vasquez to get her shot.

“We’ve been trying to get her vaccinated for a couple of months now and we just happened to have gotten lucky finding the link for the Boerne location and we’re super grateful for it,” she said.

Barbara Fischer said she wasn’t able to make the appointment herself, but she had help.

“I don’t have a computer, and my grandchildren helped me get signed up, and brought me today, so I have them to thank,” she said.

Chris Shadrock said that the city hopes this is only the first of many such mass vaccinations they will do in the coming months.

“This is a shot of hope, quite literally and figuratively, to maybe get us back to some sense of normalcy,” he said.

As of 3 p.m. on Friday there were no more vaccine appointments available, but those interested can check back at the city’s website for more information.

Jack Morgan Shot recipients wait 15 minutes before leaving

