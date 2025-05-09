Measles update: State of Texas reports 7 more measles cases since Tuesday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has confirmed seven new cases of measles since the last update on Tuesday.

This brings the West Texas outbreak to some 709 cases since the outbreak began in late January.

Ninety-two patients have been hospitalized because of the virus.

The state does not track how many of those are active hospitalizations.

Someone who visited Fredericksburg during the last weekend in April was also infected with measles. The infected person was in Fredericksburg from El Paso, which has had 44 measles cases linked to the West Texas outbreak at that time.

Gillespie County Public Health said the person visited at least four locations in the tourist town on April 26, including Burger Burger, Loca on Main, Felt Boutique, and Allen's Boots.

Anyone in Fredericksburg on that Saturday and who develops symptoms of measles before May 17 should stay home and call a doctor. Measles is extremely contagious, so they should not visit a medical office or an urgent care facility.

In mid-April, a case of measles was reported in Atascosa County, just south of San Antonio. State officials believe the case was unrelated to the West Texas outbreak.

The information from the state also included that "Based on the most recent data, DSHS has identified designated outbreak counties with ongoing measles transmission: Cochran, Dallam, Dawson, Gaines, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry and Yoakum.”

Also, according to the update the DSHS shared, “Garza and Lynn counties have been removed from the list of designated outbreak counties because it has been 42 days, or two incubation periods, since the last case was infectious.”

The CDC is now reporting over a thousand cases nationwide. Since May 8, there have been 1,001 confirmed measles cases across 31 jurisdictions in the United States.

The majority of these cases, 93%, are linked to 14 ongoing outbreaks, with 928 cases directly associated with them.

The CDC also reports that this current 2025 outbreak is the second-highest annual case count in 25 years, with 800 cases reported between January 1 and April 17, 2025.

In Texas, two school-age children have died from complications from the measles virus. Both lived in West Texas and were unvaccinated.

The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.

Health care professionals said the only way to prevent measles is to receive two doses of the MMR vaccine. Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.