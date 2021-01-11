Corpus Christi Confirms 1st Case Of New COVID-19 Variant

The City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County confirmed its first case of the highly contagious B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant.

A Corpus Christi man aged between 60 and 70 recently traveled to the United Kingdom, where the variant was first discovered. He is in isolation and will remain quarantined until cleared by the local health authority.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said the local community risk indicator has transitioned into the "red" zone.

"We're going to focus on resources. Resources include testing, and vaccination and supporting logistics," said Canales.

Dr. Srikanth Ramachandruni is the Nueces County Local Health Authority. He said since the B.1.1.7 variant is known to have a high rate of transmissibility, vaccines are critical.

"I urge clinics and institutions who have the vaccine to vaccinate people and also people to come forward to get vaccinated," said Ramachandruni.

Harris County was the first in Texas to confirm the B.1.1.7 variant on Jan. 8.

