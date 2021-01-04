COVID-19 Mutation

-
A Corpus Christi man aged between 60 and 70 traveled to the United Kingdom, and later tested positive for the highly contagious B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant.
The COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 is believed to be up to 70% more transmissible than previously identified strains of the virus, though not more severe.
Dr. Ricardo Carrion, a virologist at Texas Biomedical Research Institute in San Antonio, leads us on a deep dive into coronaviruses, this mutation, and what it may mean for the newly developed coronavirus treatments and vaccines.