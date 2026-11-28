There’s something haunting and reverent about stepping into the Puccini Museum in Lucca, for the building is not just a museum, but the home where the composer Giacomo Puccini was born, lived, and worked.

Nathan Cone / TPR Bronze sculpture of Giacomo Puccini by Vito Tongiani, 1994.

Constructed sometime in the early 1800s, the Puccini family moved to the second floor of this home in 1815. Giacomo was born in 1858, and lived in the home as a child, then off and on as an adult until 1884.

On a recent trip to Italy, arranged by Collette Tours for Texas Public Radio guests, I spent part of an afternoon touring the museum, which is entered from the Piazza San Lorenzo, where a bronze statue of Puccini overlooks the street, holding a perpetual cigarette (the composer died of complications of throat cancer).

A flight of stairs leads to the entry parlor and music room, where the Steinway piano that Puccini used to compose “Turandot” sits, complete with Puccini-impressed bench.

Another narrow flight of stairs leads to the kitchen, where several letters from Puccini to his relatives are on display, translated into English.

The camera de letto contains a simple four-post bed, nightstand, and drawers. One imagines the whole family gathering around mother Albina, following the birth of her sixth child, who would grow up to be one of the most famous Italian composers ever.

Nathan Cone / TPR Costume display at the Puccini Museum in Italy.

One hundred years ago this year, Giacomo Puccini’s final opera, “Turandot,” premiered in Milan, its third act having been completed by Franco Alfano after the composer’s death in 1924. The opera features the composer’s most musically adventurous score, and received some critical notices upon its premiere, but did give the world the enduring “Nessun Dorma,” one of the greatest operatic melodies of all time.

Currently on display at the Puccini Museum are a number of costumes, manuscripts, and artifacts associated with the opera. The costumes are elaborately decorated cloaks and tunics, designed by Umberto Brunelleschi.

Puccini spent most of the latter part of his life in nearby Viareggio, but his legacy is proudly kept alive in Lucca through the museum, and daily concerts at 7 p.m. If your journeys ever take you to Tuscany, and you’re a music lover, Lucca is a must-see.