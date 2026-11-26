If San Antonian’s take pride in one thing, it’s our celebrations for sure. There are plenty of fun events to take advantage of this holiday season all over town, from bubble-made artificial snow to light shows. We’ve put together a list.

Did we miss anything? Let us know at flora@sareport.org.

The Alamo

This free event won’t be hard to remember — The Alamo is brightening up with a Christmas tree and lights around Plaza de Valero. The church and grounds won’t be open during the lighting, but all are welcome to come and take it in.

The lighting event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Check the schedule and updates here.

Christmas in the Plaza

Saturday, Nov. 28

300 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78205

SeaWorld San Antonio

SeaWorld’s annual Christmas celebration is back, boasting “the largest light display in Texas.” Taking a break from all of the walking around, guests can enjoy the “O Wondrous Night” Nativity show and meet-and-greets with Rudolph and Santa (on their break from their own holiday preparations, of course).

More information about admission and activation schedules can be found here. Admission normally starts at $102, but there are Black Friday deals for $49.

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration

Now through Jan. 4

10500 SeaWorld Dr., San Antonio, TX 78251

San Antonio Botanical Garden

For its third year, the San Antonio Botanical Garden has put together its holiday light show called Illuminate. Florals galore take on a new glow every night.

Tickets have 30 minute time slots to keep the paths and photo-ops clear. Admission for adults starts at $29.99. Kids ages 3-12 are $26.99 and those under 3 are free. More info here.

Illuminate

Now through Jan. 10

555 Funston Place, San Antonio, TX 78209

San Antonio Zoo

For San Antonio’s 11th year of Zoo Lights, the zoo is taking on “A Very Congo Falls Christmas” theme. A jungle of lights will be complete with a 129-foot-tall lit tree and other giant animal displays.

Admission starts at $36, and more details can be found here.

Zoo Lights

Now through Jan. 3

3903 N St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78212

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Six Flags Fiesta Texas’ holiday activation has taken over the park again. Whether you’re up in the high swings (and brave enough to open your eyes) or walking through the grounds, there are tons of light displays to see. There are alsolive shows all over the park, sing-alongs and Santa appearances.

Information about deals on tickets and show schedules can be found here. Admission starts at $45.

Holiday in the Park

Now through Jan. 4

17000 IH-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257

JW Marriott

If you’re looking for a holiday getaway or staycation, the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa has got it all planned. Curious what more than 2 million pounds of colored and hand-carved ice looks like? The immersive display retells Rudolph’s story. Admission for the immersive frozen Christmas attraction starts at $18.

Plus, a new Coca-Cola partnership is bringing a holiday caravan of free gifts and photo opportunities along with the chance to stay in the Coca-Cola Christmas Suite. Plan your stay here.

Hill Country Christmas

Now through Jan. 3

23808 Resort Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78261

Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa

The Anaqua Garden Bar’s third-annual pop-up is here with holiday decor and music, snow machines and a seasonal menu to match. Events include the San Antonio Marathon give-back, Paint & Sip event, a holiday night market and appearances from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Learn more here.

Miracle on Arciniega at Anaqua Garden Bar

Thursday through Dec. 30

23808 Resort Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78261

ESTAR West

ESTAR West is pushing its fifth Westside Buy Local campaign on Small Business Saturday, catching everyone in time for their holiday shopping. Printed shopping guides will be offered at the Basila Frocks Courtyard, with a list of Westside shops and eats to check out. See more on their online directory.

Small Business Saturday at Basila Frocks

Saturday, Nov. 28

502 N Zarzamora St, San Antonio, TX 78207

Hemisfair

Hemisfair is host to a number of activities this holiday season. The month of celebration will kick off with the Historic Homes Holiday Lighting Ceremony, just after Thanksgiving. They’ll offer festive movie nights throughout December before their garden and snow activations later in the month and, lastly, their New Years Eve event.

Take your pick at their lineup here.

Historic Homes Holiday Lighting Ceremony

Saturday, Nov. 28

630 E. Nueva St., San Antonio, TX 78205

Holiday Movies by Moonlight

Thursdays between Dec. 3-Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 20

434 S. Alamo St., San Antonio, TX 78205 (Dec. 3) and 210 S. Alamo St., San Antonio, TX 78205 (rest)

Holiday in the Garden on Saturday

Saturday, Dec. 19

434 S. Alamo St., San Antonio, TX 78205

Snow Day of Play on Sunday

Sunday, Dec. 20

434 S. Alamo St., San Antonio, TX 78205

New Year’s Eve

Thursday, Dec. 31

434 S. Alamo St., San Antonio, TX 78205

University of Incarnate Word

Join Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller and Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones at the Raindrop Foundation’s Rumi Night. Anyone is welcome for the evening of Sufi music and poetry. Additionally, Master Whirling Dervish Abdulkadir Dikici will lead the Sema, a meditative dance that’s been practiced for eight centuries.

Sign up through the Eventbrite.

Rumi Night: Whirling in Divine Love

Tuesday, Dec. 1

847 E Hildebrand Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

Holidays on Houston Street

Houston Street will be all decked out again this year, starting with a cocktail hour and dinner at the Gunter Hotel’s Bar 414. It’ll also present the SATX 5K at the start of Marathon Weekend. From there, local artists and vendors will set up shop at the relocated market at La Villita. Locals can also enjoy chili and more festivities at the new Downtown West Chili Classic. More details are here.

A Taste of Holidays on Houston

St.Thursday, Dec. 3

205 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205

SATX 5K

Friday, Dec. 4

434 S. Alamo St., San Antonio, TX 78205

Market Experience at Historic La Villita

Friday, Dec. 4-6 and Friday, Dec. 18-10

418 Villita St., San Antonio, TX 78205

Downtown West Chili Classic

Saturday, Dec. 5

107 W. Houston St., San Antonio, TX 78205

