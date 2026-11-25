A family restaurant, great expectations and a wedding.

These are the sparse details Christopher Reese would divulge about “One Big Mess,” Sam Houston High School’s musical theater production, running for a couple of nights in December.

A salt-and-peppered veteran who towers over his teenage pupils, Reese is the school’s theater director and fine arts department chair. For nearly a dozen years, he’s taught high schoolers the fundamentals of theater: staging, costume design, lights, sound and acting.

This year, he’s doing so with original material, as the playwright of “One Big Mess.”

The last time Sam Houston’s theater program put on a musical was in 2022, when students made history by performing “The Wiz,” the school’s first musical in at least three decades, with the help of a grant from the San Antonio Independent School District Foundation, which continues to help cover technical and production costs.

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Cast members Julian Guiroga and Darryl Todd arrive to the auditorium for the first after-school rehearsal of the musical production “The Big Mess” at Sam Houston High School on Nov. 5, 2026.

“At that time, people said, ‘This is great. What do you want to do next?’,” Reese recalled. “I spit out some other musicals. We want to do ‘Dream Girls.’ We want to do ‘In the Heights.’”

And then the realization dawned on him. It wasn’t in the budget.

So Reese, who’d made history at Sam Houston before in spite of it all, thought: why not write a musical?

By January of 2025, he took on the ambitious project of writing music, plots and characters, finishing the brunt of the play by the summer, just in time for Reese to test-run “One Big Mess” with a summer theater camp he directs at the Carver Community Cultural Center.

Now the Sam Houston cast is learning lines, guided by the same person who penned them.

During an after-school rehearsal Nov. 5, a couple of dozen students scramble their way on a stage already brimming with props, bistro tables and chairs, the layout of a family-owned restaurant at the heart of “One Big Mess.”

It’s the first week of rehearsals, and Reese hands out copies of the first act. He’s already had to rewrite lines and recast characters. Several of the students on stage have never performed on a stage in front of a live audience, so their director offers some encouragement.

“When you were really little, you played pretend. We all did,” he reminds his students. “That’s what actors do, right? They’re just playing pretend, and all I want you to do to feel more comfortable on this stage is to remember you’re playing pretend, and it should be fun.”

A homecoming

Sam Houston’s production of “One Big Mess” is a coming home of sorts for nearly everyone involved.

For the past few years, Reese hasn’t been able to put on shows open to the public as the high school underwent major bond renovations, even while the theater program kept working on competition material for the University Interscholastic League.

Construction cut Reese out of a rehearsal space, public performances and, perhaps most importantly, funding.

“I haven’t been one of those theater teachers that has my kids like selling candy and whatever to raise money,” he said. “Those are good things, but I want our primary source of income to be putting on producing shows and then having the public come and see them and support them.”

The yearslong wait may have been worth it. Sam Houston got a renovated auditorium and black box theater out of the $46 million bond dollars allocated to the Eastside high school.

For seniors Emery Salinas and Adrieamma Garza, “One Big Mess” is a landing pad after Sam Houston’s choir program went away with budget cuts at the end of the 2025-26 school year.

Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report



Sam Houston High School seniors and play leads Viviana Muniz-Yun and Julian Guiroga open their scripts on Nov. 5, 2026.

Both girls were part of choir for the larger part of their high school careers. They’re no strangers to music and performance, but now they’re learning how to be stage managers.

As the fine arts department chair, Reese felt responsible for finding a place for the displaced choir students.

“Funding for the arts is not what it was when I was young,” he said. “A lot of my first experiences in theaters and seeing symphonies and plays and musicals happened when I was in school in SAISD. It’s not a district [specific] problem.

“But what we want to do here is make sure that we’re still engaging those students. … Let’s embrace them in our other programs and make sure that they know they still have a home.”

Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report



Students begin a run through of the first musical number of “The Big Mess” during a production rehearsal at Sam Houston High School on Nov. 5, 2026.

As stage managers, Salinas and Garza fill a critical role in theater: organize rehearsals, maintain records, track blocking and changes, coordinate backstage operations and call technical cues during performances.

As rehearsals tick on, they watch quietly from the audience, scribbling in the margins of scripts and alerting Reese when it’s time for the team to take a 15-minute break.

Reese originally encouraged them to act in “One Big Mess,” but they opted to work behind the curtain.

“I just want to see how it looks at the end, like when everybody’s all here watching it,” said Salinas.

“There’s so many dances, and there’s a wedding scene,” Garza gushed. “I’m really excited for that part.”

There’s still work to do

Most of his students are excited about the wedding scene, and Reese, who drew from his own life to write the play, is quick to point out that “One Big Mess” isn’t a love story, though it does have some romance elements.

“One Big Mess” is inspired by the mess hall culture of Reese’s time in the military, the characters loosely based on his own family.

The play’s matriarch, May, owns the family restaurant. She’s a tribute to Reese’s mom, who had the same name.

“It’s basically about the messiness, drama behind the scenes of this family restaurant,” Reese said, trying not to give too much of the play away. “But it’s centered around a young lady who’s passionate about what she’s doing, and she’s running the family restaurant, and she needs change. The restaurant needs change, but not everybody’s willing to accept or ready to accept change.”

It’s a theme that rings true to the story of Reese’s life.

After graduating high school in SAISD, he joined the military and went overseas. After that he went into a corporate job.

“Money was good,” he recalled. “But it was unfulfilling.”

Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report

Fine Arts Director and theatre teacher Christopher Reese walks his students through a dance move during an early rehearsal of his musical “The Big Mess” at Sam Houston High School on Nov. 5, 2026.

Having always loved music and theater, a passion stoked from a young age through SAISD’s own fine arts programs, Reese went back to school in his 30s to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in theater.

After getting a teaching certificate, Reese landed at Sam Houston, where he’s been for 12 years and where he’s been named teacher of the year twice.

But Reese says the wins didn’t start coming until COVID-19 left him hospitalized for weeks and unable to work for months in 2020. He remembers telling the nurses that he wanted to be a better person. “When I got out and recovered, I decided to take more risks, just do more.”

Reese is an East Side native. He attended Pershing Elementary, Poe Middle School and later Highlands High School (though he admits that he was originally zoned to Sam Houston).

“This was actually my community, so it’s full circle a bit,” he says, fondly gazing at the auditorium.

But there’s still much more to do.

Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report

Christopher Reese, theatre teacher and fine arts director, speaks with his students and cast members ahead of the first rehearsal for his musical “The Big Mess” at Sam Houston High School.

While shows usually take eight to 10 weeks to produce, delays in construction also shortened Reese’s rehearsal window to six weeks

During the six weeks of rehearsal, students will learn their lines, their songs and choreography, props will be built, costumes designed and cues practiced until they feel like instinct.

“One Big Mess” will be Sam Houston’s first public performance in two years. The show runs from Dec.15-17, and tickets cost $10. Audience members can also expect to see acting cameos from some of Sam Houston’s faculty and administrators, who Reese hopes will show his student cast a bit of professionalism.

In that first week of rehearsals, the cast hasn’t yet learned the opening number’s choreography, so Reese plays the tune and asks them to freestyle the moves, just to get a sense of where everyone is.

He watches them, nodding along, taking mental notes of where he should rework the score.

“What I want to see is how well you adapt. So come up with something,” he tells them. “I want to see just the willingness. That’s what I need to see. The willingness to be silly.”

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.