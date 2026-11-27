SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

In 1945, Frank Capra was on his heels. For decades, he had been one of America's top filmmakers, directing hits like "It Happened One Night" And "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington"...

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JAMES STEWART: (As Jefferson Smith) Love thy neighbor. And in this world today, full of hatred, a man who knows that one rule has a great trust. And you know that you fight for the lost causes harder than for any others.

DETROW: ...Movies that summed up the American dream for so many people. But like millions of others, Capra had been shaken by World War II.

SAM WASSON: He went into the war a filmmaker who believed entirely in the goodness of people and the rightness of America. And then he went into the war, and he saw that humanity had a real dark side that might even be darker than its light side. And it threw him into a crisis.

DETROW: Sam Wasson is the author of a new biography called "Frank Capra: A Life." By 1945, Capra hadn't made a movie in four years, and he was searching for a vehicle to get at those deep, complex feelings. He thought he'd found it in "The Greatest Gift," a self-published story which the author had mailed to his friends. It was about a man who sees what life would look like if he never existed.

WASSON: Capra loved this idea of a man who felt like his life had no meaning and, from that, worked to develop the script.

DETROW: The resulting script eventually became one of the most famous and influential movies of the 20th century...

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STEWART: (As George Bailey) Yay. Hello, Bedford Falls.

DETROW: ..."It's A Wonderful Life."

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STEWART: (As George Bailey) Merry Christmas, movie house! Merry Christmas, emporium! Merry Christmas, you wonderful old Building and Loan!

DETROW: But here's the thing. That movie we all remember - the one about George Bailey, who finds out what his hometown of Bedford Falls would be like if he never existed - it wasn't a sure thing. Some of those early drafts had some wild and downright bad ideas in them. I talked about it all with Wasson.

WASSON: There were flying angels and harps.

DETROW: And Benjamin Franklin and Franklin Roosevelt. I mean, those...

WASSON: Yes.

DETROW: ...Heaven scenes are wild.

WASSON: And in one version, Zuzu, the child, dies and goes to heaven. In the movie, we actually see her sick in bed.

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STEWART: (As George Bailey) Will you try and get some sleep?

KAROLYN GRIMES: (As Zuzu) I'm not sleepy. I want to look at my flower.

STEWART: (As George Bailey) I know, I know. But you just go to sleep, and then you can dream about it, and it'll be a whole garden.

KAROLYN: (As Zuzu) It will?

STEWART: (As George Bailey) Uh-huh.

WASSON: That was an outgrowth of an earlier draft of the script where she actually does die.

DETROW: I'm not here for a version of this movie with Zuzu dying.

WASSON: And Capra knew that. You know, you can only go too dark before you get depressing, which is another testament to Capra's genius that he knew where that line was.

DETROW: One thing that stuck out to me was particularly you mentioned those heaven scenes and meetings on, how do we portray heaven? What's the story line here? And, of course, they end up going with galaxies and little twinkling stars.

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HENRY TRAVERS: (As Clarence) You sent for me, sir?

MORONI OLSEN: (As character) Yes, Clarence. A man down on Earth needs our help.

TRAVERS: (As Clarence) Splendid. Is he sick?

OLSEN: (As character) No, worse. He's discouraged.

DETROW: And to me, that was the perfect example of how less can be more in storytelling.

WASSON: Right. And Capra wants his movie to be a spiritual movie, but not a religious movie. He wants this to be so inclusive, doesn't want to actually name any particular denomination. So a way to do that is just to have it in voiceover with, like you're saying, stars. But Capra arrived at that very, very late in the process.

DETROW: A theme of your book is how Capra struggled with so many endings and would just test screen ending after ending. What if we did this? What if we did that?

"It's A Wonderful Life" has a perfect ending that brings it all together - the emotional heft of it, the imagery, the music, everything. It's perfect. How did he know he got that right?

WASSON: (Laughter) Intuition. And he didn't know that he got it right. In fact, he was rewriting the ending until the very last day on the set. He was giving lines to all the various characters as they come in and pour money on George Bailey's table.

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THOMAS MITCHELL: (As Billy) Mary did it, George. Mary did it. She told some people you were in trouble, and they scattered all over town collecting money.

WASSON: He wasn't sure how he was going to wrap up all of these little threads in one moment.

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UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Another run on the bank?

WASSON: How happy should George Bailey be at the end? How unresolved should it be? You know, this guy has just gone through an absolute nervous breakdown. How sweet should it be? How bitter should it be?

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UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) I wouldn't have a roof over my head if it wasn't for you, George.

WASSON: All of these elements, Capra had to consider in that moment, and I think there's no question that he hit them all right.

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UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #3: (As character) Attaboy, Clarence.

DETROW: Let's go to the shoot. You have noted in the book that Frank Capra directed without directing often. He wasn't talking about motivation with people. And he makes a decision to start the filming with a really big, key scene. Tell me about it.

WASSON: That's the scene where Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed meet at the dance.

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STEWART: (As George Bailey) Well, hello.

DONNA REED: (As Mary Hatch Bailey) Hello. You look at me as if you didn't know me.

STEWART: (As George Bailey) Well, I don't.

REED: (As Mary Hatch Bailey) You pass me on the street almost every day.

STEWART: (As George Bailey) Me?

WASSON: Frank Capra wanted to do the best he could to - like every great director, to capture the real emotions of his actors as they're playing their characters. And he also wanted to do his best to capture the real environment of the location. And that very scene where they dance and fall into the pool, that was shot at Beverly Hills High School, and Capra didn't know that that pool existed underneath.

DETROW: Really?

WASSON: He did not know. He found out on the day.

DETROW: And rewrote it to make him fall into the pool?

WASSON: Yes.

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MARK ROBERTS: (As Mickey) Did you know there's a swimming pool under this floor? And did you know that button behind you causes this floor to open up?

WASSON: Physical comedy, Capra always used as a way to bring people closer together and to bring audiences into his characters. So as you're watching Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed dancing perilously to the edge of that drop...

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UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #4: (As character, inaudible).

WASSON: ...You're also rooting for them more and more and falling more and more in love with them.

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UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As characters, screaming).

DETROW: You have just written a 600-plus-page book of Frank Capra's life looking at it from every angle. What, to you, makes "It's A Wonderful Life" stand out, compared to all the other classic films that he gave us?

WASSON: Well, there is something deeply spiritual in bringing an audience so low and then bringing them so high, taking them from the pit of despair and suicide to the height of ecstasy, gratitude in the glory of life and community. And Frank Capra is not afraid of either of those two extremes, the low low or the high high. And it's only because he has an actor at Jimmy Stewart's level.

And it should be said, it's one of the greatest performances of all time. It doesn't get the credit it deserves, I think because people are under the misapprehension that it's corny, which, of course, it isn't. It's a movie about suicide. But without Jimmy Stewart, there is no "It's A Wonderful Life." And without Frank Capra, there's no Jimmy Stewart.

DETROW: That was Sam Wasson, author of the new biography, "Frank Capra: A Life."

Now, just after we said goodbye, I couldn't resist asking him one more question, a thorny one. Is "It's A Wonderful Life" a Christmas movie?

WASSON: What is Christmas about, except for about being depressed and being grateful? I have nothing, this is not the life that I want to live, but also, well, I guess I do have everything.

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UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As characters, singing) And we'll take a cup of kindness yet, for auld lang syne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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