Día de los Muertos event at Woodlawn Lake canceled due to fear of ICE enforcement

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The lakeside Día de los Muertos celebration, scheduled for Nov. 2, has been canceled by sponsor Planet K, over concerns about what it cited as “ICE terrorism.”

In a statement on social media, Planet K apologized to those who planned to attend or participate in the event, now in its 20th year, and expressed hope it would return next year.

“We sincerely apologize to the many charities that have benefited throughout the years, including local youth programs, community organizations and families in need, to our vendors, artists, families, supporters and everyone who looks forward to celebrating Día de los Muertos with us this year,” the statement said.

District 7 Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito said the festival has traditionally drawn thousands of people and featured a large fireworks display. However, she said fear of immigration enforcement has spread throughout the community, including among people who have no reason to believe they are targets.

"People who are U.S. citizens or not criminals are fearful of ICE. I mean we're seeing the news every day, and people are hearing stories of people being captured in H-E-B parking lots. You know, it has touched everyone fairly closely," the councilwoman said.

Other Día de los Muertos celebrations in San Antonio are still planned.

Muertos Fest at Hemisfair is scheduled for Oct. 23-25. The three-day festival features 80 altars, two processions and a lineup of live music. More than 130,000 people attended last year.

San Antonio is one of the nation’s major destinations for Día de los Muertos celebrations, thanks in part to its large Mexican American community and high-profile events.

Celebrations of all sizes take place across the city each year, including a nighttime parade featuring illuminated barges traveling along the downtown River Walk.

On Nov. 1 and 2, many San Antonians visit loved ones’ graves at local cemeteries and leave ofrendas, or offerings, as part of Día de los Muertos traditions, which coincide with the Catholic observances of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.