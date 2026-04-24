PHOTOS: Battle of the Flowers Parade celebrates 135 years

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The Battle of the Flowers Parade has been marching through the streets of downtown San Antonio for more than a century, marking its 135th parade in 2026, traditionally held on the Friday of Fiesta San Antonio.

Saile Aranda / TPR The long train of a Fiesta royalty gown extends to the end of a float during the 2026 Battle of the Flowers Parade.

Saile Aranda / TPR The 2026 Battle of the Flowers Parade theme, “From Pages to Possibilities,” is reflected in book-inspired floats.

Tall and colorful floats decorated with flowers rolled through downtown as participants in dazzling costumes waved to thousands of spectators lining the route.

1 of 6 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-19.jpg A balloon of the Very Hungry Caterpillar from the classic children's picture book floats on Commerce Street for the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 6 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-14.jpg Students from the St. George Episcopal School dress up as characters from The Wizard of Oz as they ride a matching float through Alamo Plaza on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 6 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-34.jpg Book Buddies from the SAISD Foundation ride a school bus-themed float at the Battle of the Flowers on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 4 of 6 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-09.jpg Battle of the Flowers Contestant and Scholarship Winners float drives through Alamo Plaza for the parade on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 5 of 6 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-06.jpg The Battle of the Flowers Association float during the parade on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 6 of 6 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-04.jpg The 135th Battle of the Flowers Parade was celebrated on April 24, 2026. Saile Aranda / TPR

This year’s theme was “From Pages to Possibilities.”

Saile Aranda / TPR Spectators sit along the sidewalk at Alamo Plaza for a close-up view of the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026.

Storybook-inspired floats, including those influenced by “The Wizard of Oz” and “The Book of Life,” reflected the 2026 theme.

1 of 3 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-35.jpg A Mr. Potato Head hellium balloon successfully makes a turn on Commerce Street at the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 3 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-32.jpg Battle of the Flowers spectators crack confetti-filled egg shells as they wait for the next float to drive by on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 3 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-12.jpg Horses pulling carriages wear braids and flowers for the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR

The parade began on North Main Avenue in front of San Antonio College and ended at the intersection of North Santa Rosa Avenue and West Martin Street, passing through Alamo Plaza along the route.

1 of 6 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-02.jpg Battle of the Flowers spectators wave at the firetruck on April 24, 2026 as the parade begins Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 6 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-03.jpg San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones waves at the crowd during Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 6 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-01.jpg Battle of the Flowers spectators fill up the bleachers on Ave E street waiting for the parade to begin on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 4 of 6 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-11.jpg Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas march through Alamo Plaza for the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 5 of 6 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-16.jpg Cody Lane George, Princess of Iconic Texas Remembarance on her float driving through Alamo Plaza on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 6 of 6 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-18.jpg The Texas Cavaliers march through Alamo Plaza during the Battle of the Flowers on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR

As part of the Battle of the Flowers Parade, floats, balloons, school bands, antique cars and wagons compete in judged categories. They pass a long table of judges who determine winners in each category.

1 of 7 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-10.jpg Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas march through Alamo Plaza for the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 7 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-08.jpg Texas A&M University Freshman Drill Team marches through Alamo Plaza for the Battle of the Flowers Parada on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 7 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-37.jpg The Woman's Club of San Antonio drive an antique car with the theme of "Slumbering Beauty's Rose Bower" as is decorated with pink and purple flowers with a spinning wheel on the front. Saile Aranda / TPR 4 of 7 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-33.jpg LEE High School cheerleading team the Royal Rubies march on Commerce Street for the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 5 of 7 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-25.jpg The Fiesta San Antonio Commission float drives by Alamo Plaza for the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 6 of 7 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-23.jpg The Reina Linda float drives in front of the Alamo for the Battle of the Flowers on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 7 of 7 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-27.jpg The Witte Museum dinosaur themed float drives through the Alamo Plaza for the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR

Attendees chant “Show me your shoes” to Fiesta royalty as they pass by on floats. In response, the court shows off bedazzled cowboy boots or other elaborate footwear paired with their gowns.

1 of 4 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-26.jpg Miss Fiesta float drives through the Alamo Plaza as the royalty shows off their boots for Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 4 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-40.jpg The Order of the Alamo court shows off her swimming flippers as her choice of footwear for the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026. Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 4 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-31.jpg Confetti cannons cover the Battle of the Flowers floats as they drive by on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 4 of 4 — BattleoftheFlowers_sailearanda2026-28.jpg Alamo Royalty court show off their cowboy boots to the crowd at the Battle of the Flowers on April 24, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR

Saile Aranda / TPR Battle of the Flowers Parade attendees purchase food and refreshments mid-parade at booths set up along Commerce Street.

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade follows the same downtown route the following evening. It is the largest nighttime parade in the country, with illuminated floats lighting up the route through downtown San Antonio.

Saile Aranda / TPR Alejandra de la O shows her lilac boots to the crowd as a Fiesta Flambeau float turns onto Commerce Street during the 2026 Battle of the Flowers Parade.

Saile Aranda / TPR The Battle of the Flowers Parade crowd pops confetti cannons as Fiesta royalty floats pass by on April 24, 2026.

Saile Aranda / TPR A Wizard of Oz-themed float rolls through the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026.