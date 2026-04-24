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PHOTOS: Battle of the Flowers Parade celebrates 135 years

Texas Public Radio | By Saile Aranda
Published April 24, 2026 at 6:42 PM CDT
Fiesta Royalty show their shoes at the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Fiesta royalty show off their shoes to the crowd during the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026.

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The Battle of the Flowers Parade has been marching through the streets of downtown San Antonio for more than a century, marking its 135th parade in 2026, traditionally held on the Friday of Fiesta San Antonio.

The long train from one of the many Fiesta Royalty gowns stretches out to the end of the float at the Battle of the Flowers 2026
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
The long train of a Fiesta royalty gown extends to the end of a float during the 2026 Battle of the Flowers Parade.
The 2026 Battle of the Flowers Parade theme, “From Pages to Possibilities,” is reflected in book-inspired floats.
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
The 2026 Battle of the Flowers Parade theme, “From Pages to Possibilities,” is reflected in book-inspired floats.

Tall and colorful floats decorated with flowers rolled through downtown as participants in dazzling costumes waved to thousands of spectators lining the route.

A balloon of the Very Hungry Caterpillar from the classic children's picture book floats on Commerce Street for the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026
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A balloon of the Very Hungry Caterpillar from the classic children's picture book floats on Commerce Street for the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR
Students from the St. George Episcopal School dress up as characters from The Wizard of Oz as they ride a matching float through Alamo Plaza on April 24, 2026
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Students from the St. George Episcopal School dress up as characters from The Wizard of Oz as they ride a matching float through Alamo Plaza on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR
Book Buddies from the SAISD Foundation ride a school bus-themed float at the Battle of the Flowers on April 24, 2026
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Book Buddies from the SAISD Foundation ride a school bus-themed float at the Battle of the Flowers on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR
Battle of the Flowers Contestant and Scholarship Winners float drives through Alamo Plaza for the parade on April 24, 2026
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Battle of the Flowers Contestant and Scholarship Winners float drives through Alamo Plaza for the parade on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR
The Battle of the Flowers Association float during the parade on April 24, 2026
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The Battle of the Flowers Association float during the parade on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR
The 135th Battle of the Flowers Parade was celebrated on April 24, 2026.
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The 135th Battle of the Flowers Parade was celebrated on April 24, 2026.
Saile Aranda / TPR

This year’s theme was “From Pages to Possibilities.”

Spectators sit on the sidewalk of Alamo Plaza to enjoy a close-up view of the Battle of the Flowers on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Spectators sit along the sidewalk at Alamo Plaza for a close-up view of the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026.

Storybook-inspired floats, including those influenced by “The Wizard of Oz” and “The Book of Life,” reflected the 2026 theme.

A Mr. Potato Head hellium balloon successfully makes a turn on Commerce Street at the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026
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A Mr. Potato Head hellium balloon successfully makes a turn on Commerce Street at the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR
Battle of the Flowers spectators crack confetti-filled egg shells as they wait for the next float to drive by on April 24, 2026
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Battle of the Flowers spectators crack confetti-filled egg shells as they wait for the next float to drive by on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR
Horses pulling carriages wear braids and flowers for the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026
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Horses pulling carriages wear braids and flowers for the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR

The parade began on North Main Avenue in front of San Antonio College and ended at the intersection of North Santa Rosa Avenue and West Martin Street, passing through Alamo Plaza along the route.

Battle of the Flowers spectators wave at the firetruck on April 24, 2026 as the parade begins
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Battle of the Flowers spectators wave at the firetruck on April 24, 2026 as the parade begins
Saile Aranda / TPR
San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones waves at the crowd during Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026
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San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones waves at the crowd during Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR
Battle of the Flowers spectators fill up the bleachers on Ave E street waiting for the parade to begin on April 24, 2026
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Battle of the Flowers spectators fill up the bleachers on Ave E street waiting for the parade to begin on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR
Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas march through Alamo Plaza for the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026
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Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas march through Alamo Plaza for the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR
Cody Lane George, Princess of Iconic Texas Remembarance on her float driving through Alamo Plaza on April 24, 2026
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Cody Lane George, Princess of Iconic Texas Remembarance on her float driving through Alamo Plaza on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR
The Texas Cavaliers march through Alamo Plaza during the Battle of the Flowers on April 24, 2026
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The Texas Cavaliers march through Alamo Plaza during the Battle of the Flowers on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR

As part of the Battle of the Flowers Parade, floats, balloons, school bands, antique cars and wagons compete in judged categories. They pass a long table of judges who determine winners in each category.

Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas march through Alamo Plaza for the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026
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Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas march through Alamo Plaza for the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR
Texas A&M University Freshman Drill Team marches through Alamo Plaza for the Battle of the Flowers Parada on April 24, 2026
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Texas A&M University Freshman Drill Team marches through Alamo Plaza for the Battle of the Flowers Parada on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR
The Woman's Club of San Antonio drive an antique car with the theme of "Slumbering Beauty's Rose Bower" as is decorated with pink and purple flowers with a spinning wheel on the front.
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The Woman's Club of San Antonio drive an antique car with the theme of "Slumbering Beauty's Rose Bower" as is decorated with pink and purple flowers with a spinning wheel on the front.
Saile Aranda / TPR
LEE High School cheerleading team
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LEE High School cheerleading team the Royal Rubies march on Commerce Street for the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR
The Fiesta San Antonio Commission float drives by Alamo Plaza for the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026
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The Fiesta San Antonio Commission float drives by Alamo Plaza for the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR
The Reina Linda float drives in front of the Alamo for the Battle of the Flowers on April 24, 2026
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The Reina Linda float drives in front of the Alamo for the Battle of the Flowers on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR
The Witte Museum dinosaur themed float drives through the Alamo Plaza for the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026
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The Witte Museum dinosaur themed float drives through the Alamo Plaza for the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR

Attendees chant “Show me your shoes” to Fiesta royalty as they pass by on floats. In response, the court shows off bedazzled cowboy boots or other elaborate footwear paired with their gowns.

Miss Fiesta float drives through the Alamo Plaza as the royalty shows off their boots for Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026
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Miss Fiesta float drives through the Alamo Plaza as the royalty shows off their boots for Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR
The Order of the Alamo court shows off her swimming flippers as her choice of footwear for the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026.
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The Order of the Alamo court shows off her swimming flippers as her choice of footwear for the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Confetti cannons cover the Battle of the Flowers floats as they drive by on April 24, 2026
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Confetti cannons cover the Battle of the Flowers floats as they drive by on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR
Alamo Royalty court show off their cowboy boots to the crowd at the Battle of the Flowers on April 24, 2026
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Alamo Royalty court show off their cowboy boots to the crowd at the Battle of the Flowers on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR

Battle of the Flowers Parade attendees purchase food and refreshments mid parade at the booths settled on Commerce Street
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Battle of the Flowers Parade attendees purchase food and refreshments mid-parade at booths set up along Commerce Street.

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade follows the same downtown route the following evening. It is the largest nighttime parade in the country, with illuminated floats lighting up the route through downtown San Antonio.

Alejandra de la O shows her lilac boots to the crowd as the Fiesta Flambeau float makes a turn on Commerce Street for the Battle of the Flowers 2026
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Alejandra de la O shows her lilac boots to the crowd as a Fiesta Flambeau float turns onto Commerce Street during the 2026 Battle of the Flowers Parade.
The Battle of the Flowers crowd pop confetti cannons as Fiesta Royalty floats drive by on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
The Battle of the Flowers Parade crowd pops confetti cannons as Fiesta royalty floats pass by on April 24, 2026.
A Wizard of Oz themed float at the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
A Wizard of Oz-themed float rolls through the Battle of the Flowers Parade on April 24, 2026.
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Saile Aranda
Saile Aranda graduated from Texas A&M University-San Antonio with a Bachelor’s in Communications in May 2025. She completed a photography internship at Texas Public Radio. She won Texas Intercollegiate Press Association awards as part of The Mesquite newspaper and El Espejo magazine. She enjoys visiting small towns and reading books in her free time. Saile is now a freelance photographer and journalist eager to capture the essence of the city of San Antonio.
See stories by Saile Aranda