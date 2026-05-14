The Weekender: Enjoy a free concert, a tree-planting benefit, and the Tejano Conjunto Festival

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If you’re making weekend plans, TPR’s Jack Morgan has three solid leads on what you should do.

South Texas Symphonic Orchestra

First up, head to the UTSA 1604 campus for a performance of the South Texas Symphonic Orchestra, which Ronnie Sanders conducts.

“In the beautiful recital hall of UTSA. There is a concert this Saturday at 4 p.m. and we're calling it "We Hold These Truths," celebrating 250 years of the signing of the Declaration of Independence,” Sanders said.

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The concert is free, and here’s some of what they’re playing.

“We've decided to program two pieces by the Dean of American Music, Aaron Copland himself,” he said. “Pieces called 'The Outdoor Overture' and 'Buckaroo Holiday' from his 'Ballet Rodeo.'”

With more from Duke Ellington and John Phillip Sousa, this will definitely be an upbeat concert.

Benefit to replace downed trees on the Guadalupe

Then on Sunday, Crider’s Rodeo and Dance Hall at Hunt is appealing to our better nature to replace downed trees.

Katherine Trumble is with the San Antonio Botanical Garden. “At the San Antonio Botanical Garden, we have a new trees initiative, and this is a five-year effort to restore 50,000 trees or more along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, following the devastating 2025 floods that destroyed some 30 miles of tree canopy,” Trumble said.

1 of 5 — TPR cold frames Doug Elkins.jpeg Doug Elkins works with seedlings Kory Cook 2 of 5 — TPR test box for watering Matt Welch.jpeg Kory Cook 3 of 5 — TREES Volunteers.jpg volunteers working with seeds San Antonio Botanical Garden 4 of 5 — GPN at SABG for TREES Benefit Concert.JPG Gary P. Nunn at the San Antonio Botanical Garden San Antonio Botanical Garden 5 of 5 — Garp-P-Nunn-5639-1024x683.jpg Gary P. Nunn Gary P. Nunn

Crider’s is near Hunt, and Gary P. Nunn is headlining the musical event, which is all about those trees.

“Right now, we have more than 25,000 saplings growing, and we've collected more than 850,000 seeds, and our first out planting of trees will hopefully take this place this fall, if not definitely next spring,” she said.

The Tejano Conjunto Festival

And then Friday through Sunday night, Rosedale Park is the place to be for The Tejano Conjunto Festival. Juan Tejeda helped establish the event 46 years ago.

“It was the first and longest running, the granddaddy of all conjunto festivals, because there are many now throughout Texas and even nationwide;” he said.

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The festival is also planning a touching memorial to a local musical giant, who died last year.

“This year we are doing a very special world international tribute to Flaco Jimenez, who passed away last year in July,” Tejeda said.