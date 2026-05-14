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The Weekender: Enjoy a free concert, a tree-planting benefit, and the Tejano Conjunto Festival

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published May 14, 2026 at 5:42 PM CDT
Tejano Conjunto Festival
Mariaelena Villarreal
Tejano Conjunto Festival

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If you’re making weekend plans, TPR’s Jack Morgan has three solid leads on what you should do. 

South Texas Symphonic Orchestra

First up, head to the UTSA 1604 campus for a performance of the South Texas Symphonic Orchestra, which Ronnie Sanders conducts.

“In the beautiful recital hall of UTSA. There is a concert this Saturday at 4 p.m. and we're calling it "We Hold These Truths," celebrating 250 years of the signing of the Declaration of Independence,” Sanders said.

South Texas Symphonic Orchestra
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South Texas Symphonic Orchestra
ROGER DURAN
South Texas Symphonic Orchestra playing
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South Texas Symphonic Orchestra playing
ROGER DURAN
South Texas Symphonic Orchestra playing
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South Texas Symphonic Orchestra playing
ROGER DURAN

The concert is free, and here’s some of what they’re playing.

“We've decided to program two pieces by the Dean of American Music, Aaron Copland himself,” he said. “Pieces called 'The Outdoor Overture' and 'Buckaroo Holiday' from his 'Ballet Rodeo.'”

With more from Duke Ellington and John Phillip Sousa, this will definitely be an upbeat concert.

Benefit to replace downed trees on the Guadalupe

Then on Sunday, Crider’s Rodeo and Dance Hall at Hunt is appealing to our better nature to replace downed trees.

Katherine Trumble is with the San Antonio Botanical Garden. “At the San Antonio Botanical Garden, we have a new trees initiative, and this is a five-year effort to restore 50,000 trees or more along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, following the devastating 2025 floods that destroyed some 30 miles of tree canopy,” Trumble said.

Doug Elkins works with seedlings
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Doug Elkins works with seedlings
Kory Cook
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Kory Cook
volunteers working with seeds
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volunteers working with seeds
San Antonio Botanical Garden
Gary P. Nunn at the San Antonio Botanical Garden
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Gary P. Nunn at the San Antonio Botanical Garden
San Antonio Botanical Garden
Gary P. Nunn
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Gary P. Nunn
Gary P. Nunn

Crider’s is near Hunt, and Gary P. Nunn is headlining the musical event, which is all about those trees.

“Right now, we have more than 25,000 saplings growing, and we've collected more than 850,000 seeds, and our first out planting of trees will hopefully take this place this fall, if not definitely next spring,” she said.

The Tejano Conjunto Festival

And then Friday through Sunday night, Rosedale Park is the place to be for The Tejano Conjunto Festival. Juan Tejeda helped establish the event 46 years ago.

“It was the first and longest running, the granddaddy of all conjunto festivals, because there are many now throughout Texas and even nationwide;” he said.

Conjunto fans hitting the dance floor
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Conjunto fans hitting the dance floor
Mariaelena Villarreal
Conjunto fills the dance floor
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Conjunto fills the dance floor
Mariaelena Villarreal
Juan Tejeda shows last year's concert poster
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Juan Tejeda shows last year's concert poster
Mariaelena Villarreal

The festival is also planning a touching memorial to a local musical giant, who died last year.

“This year we are doing a very special world international tribute to Flaco Jimenez, who passed away last year in July,” Tejeda said.

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Jack Morgan
Jack Morgan can be reached at jack@tpr.org and on Twitter at @JackMorganii
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