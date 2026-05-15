‘Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives’ brings Bravo to Boerne

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Bravo’s new reality series is drawing mixed reactions from Boerne residents and local officials.

The program is called “Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives.” The network behind it is Bravo, but not everyone is cheering.

Bravo announced the series this week during NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation in New York. The network has not announced a premiere date or cast list.

“I'm not a consumer of those types of shows, for the most part,” said Travis Roberson, who lives across Cibolo Creek from Boerne’s town square.

“If they were personal friends who were going to be on there, and they were asking my opinion, I would tell them that that's probably not wise,” Roberson said. “If it was my own kids, I would tell them it's not wise.”

Bravo’s description of the show hints at the kind of drama viewers can expect: “Follow glamorous women in Boerne, Texas as they raise families and run ranches, while intimate relationships and forbidden romances test loyalties and marriages.”

Boerne, northwest of San Antonio, has grown rapidly in recent years while cultivating a Hill Country tourism identity and small-town image.

Boerne City Manager Ben Thatcher said the city was not involved in planning the production.

“Basically, the city learned about this project at the same time as the community did, and that was when the network made their public announcement,” Thatcher said.

City of Boerne shares statement on Bravo reality TV show announcement

Three people interviewed by TPR said they were enthusiastic about the show, just not enthusiastic about being interviewed for this story.

Thatcher also sought to distance the city government from the production.

“I want to be clear that the city of Boerne is not producing, sponsoring, endorsing, casting, or otherwise partnering in this television production,” he said.

Thatcher said no filming permits had been issued as of Friday and that he believes most filming has taken place at private residences.