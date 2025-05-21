A San Antonio website aims to make downtown parking easier

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Kelly Saunders, a public relations manager with the city, said she understands the challenges some people face when they consider coming downtown to an event or to see the sights.

But she and the city have plenty of advice: “We want people to make a plan, plan ahead where you're going to go. Use Google Maps or Waze. If you're going to be driving, decide where you're going to park ahead of time. The City of San Antonio has lots of parking facilities. You can go to our SAPark website for more information.”

She added that the city's parking website, SAPark.SanAntonio.gov, aims to make parking downtown easier.

“We have various low cost, affordable parking throughout downtown as well—that's very close to the River Walk, Travis Park—that'll easily get you to where you're going. We've also set up a 'Know Before You Go' website. It's SASpeakUp.com/downtown.”

That site has a full listing of city-owned garages and includes parking for as little as $5. Also, there are links to ride sharing services.

“VIA also has a ride sharing service in the downtown area called Link. That's only $1.30 a ride. That's another great option for folks getting around downtown,” Saunders said.

Also on SASpeakUp.com/downtown are detailed downtown maps showing every parking garage downtown. There is also an up-to-date listing of all the road construction closures, so drivers won’t find themselves bottle-necked while they try to find a parking garage.

Sometimes there's also free parking: “We do have our City Tower Sunday free parking program that will be in effect on Sunday at the City Tower Garage,” Saunders explained. “That's the one attached to the city's main building, right over by Main Plaza.”