Visitors to San Antonio's Alamo will soon see a temporary structure above it

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published April 24, 2025 at 12:09 PM CDT
Screengrab
/
Alamo Trust

The Texas Historical Commission approved on Wednesday the construction of a so-called "temporary protective enclosure" over the Alamo church during restoration work.

Organizers with the Alamo said the large structure will enable crews to safely execute the removal and restoration of the church's 104-year-old concrete barrel-vaulted roof.

Exposure to elements has caused the roof to deteriorate, resulting in severe structural, drainage, and waterproofing issues.

Church restoration is part of the Alamo's $550 million upgrade and expansion project.

People may watch the project's progress on the Alamo Plaza's live cam.

The work will not affect visitors' access to the church, nor will it affect visits to any of the other parts of the Alamo grounds.
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
