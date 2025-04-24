Visitors to San Antonio's Alamo will soon see a temporary structure above it

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Texas Historical Commission approved on Wednesday the construction of a so-called "temporary protective enclosure" over the Alamo church during restoration work.

Organizers with the Alamo said the large structure will enable crews to safely execute the removal and restoration of the church's 104-year-old concrete barrel-vaulted roof.

Today, the @TxHistComm approved a TEMPORARY enclosure to be installed over the Alamo Church while the roof is being replaced to shield it from environmental exposure and to create a barrier for moisture mitigation, stone repointing, and other critical preservation tasks.



The… pic.twitter.com/hWieBGq6jt — Dawn Buckingham (@DrBuckinghamTX) April 23, 2025

Exposure to elements has caused the roof to deteriorate, resulting in severe structural, drainage, and waterproofing issues.

Church restoration is part of the Alamo's $550 million upgrade and expansion project.

People may watch the project's progress on the Alamo Plaza's live cam.