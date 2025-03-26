San Antonio gears up for book festival in April

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

More than 100 authors will be in San Antonio in April for the 13th annual San Antonio Book Festival.

"It is a completely free event that features authors and sessions about every type of book, from picture book to history to horror to romance," said Anna Dobben, literary director of the festival.

She added: “The San Antonio Book Festival is 67 sessions, so you have your pick, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can expect to have writers from San Antonio, writers from Texas, national writers, international writers. ..."

Visitors can also meet with and ask questions of their favorite authors, and not just writers of adult fiction. The event is wide-ranging and family-friendly.

“There's food trucks on site," Dobben explained. "You can spend the whole day at the Book Festival. Grab your lunch at a food truck and just enjoy.”

The festival is on Saturday, April 12, on the grounds of the Central Library downtown.

Review the lineup and learn more about the festival here.