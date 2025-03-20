Siclovia is back on Sunday, and this year it takes over Broadway from McCullough to Mahncke Park

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

YMCA of Greater San Antonio will bring Siclovia, a big exercise party, to Broadway on Sunday, closing the thoroughfare from McCullough to Mahncke Park — about two miles — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bikers, skaters, strollers and other fitness fans.

"It'll be the first time that we are taking over Broadway since the pandemic," explained Shannon Gowan, YMCA's vice president of marketing and communications, "so it's pretty exciting for us. It's everything from walking, biking, you'll see people skating, and then we’ve got YMCA group exercise classes happening.”

She added: "There's lots of pet friendly zones, food trucks, everything you can think of. We also have Metro Health out there. It's going to be offering free and low cost vaccines.” She said visitors can also expect food trucks and other vendors.

Courtesy image / YMCA of Greater San Antonio

The street closure begins at 9 a.m. The party starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. The street is reopened at 3 p.m.

San Antonio police will be at select intersections to help drivers navigate the closures during the event.

Courtesy image / YMCA of Greater San Antonio

Gowan wants families and pedestrians to feel welcome, especially on Broadway, which has seen a lot of messy construction in over the last several months as the state determined to keep much of it open to heavy traffic.

“That's what this event is all about. It's a big, family-friendly event," she said. "We really wanted people to engage with the community, engage with local businesses, get to know one another, explore different parts of downtown, and so that's really what it's all about.”