Don't forget to spring forward your clocks this weekend

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published March 8, 2025 at 3:04 PM CST
Clock
Darrin Zammit Lupi
/
Reuters
A clock

Don't forget to set your clocks ahead one hour this weekend.

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday.

The San Antonio Fire Department says this is also a good time to ensure that all smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are in good working condition.

Medical professionals criticize the twice-yearly time changes — especially spring forward — which, they say, disrupts sleep cycles, a problem linked to obesity, heart problems, and depression.

Recent legislation in Texas and other states to end biannual time changes has stalled.

