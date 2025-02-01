Longhorn cattle take over downtown San Antonio during Western Heritage Parade and cattle drive

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Saturday offered the perfect sunny day for cattle to take over the streets of downtown San Antonio.

The Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive moved down Houston Street between Milam Park and Broadway, with hundreds of spectators lining the sidewalks.

Illusion Pardo said her favorite part of the parade was seeing the women in traditional Mexican dresses.

“Just because I’m trying to get connected with my culture and its really nice to see them in the big dresses and parade around in them,” she explained.

It was Naya Moore’s first time at the parade, and she was excited to see the cattle moving through downtown.

“It’s very exciting seeing everyone come out and enjoy this event. It’s bringing the community together, so yeah," she said.

The annual downtown parade signals the beginning of rodeo season in San Antonio. More information on rodeo events is available below.