Tour the Texas Museum Map

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024:

What is a museum?

What do you picture when you hear the word “museum”? Tall ceilings and long corridors? How does it sound?

Kenneth Hafertepe, a fellow with the Texas State Historical Association and chair of the Department of Museum Studies at Baylor, joins the Standard with a museum overview.

This small Fort Worth museum features renowned Western art

The free Sid Richardson Museum primarily showcases work by Frederic Remington and Charles Russell. Listener Jennifer Bennett shares more.

Museum chronicles the rich history of South Texas

South Texas has long been a culturally rich region – where the convergence of cultures produces an identity unique to the Lone Star State. The story of that convergence has been chronicled for decades at the Museum of South Texas History in Edinburg.

New exhibit details the story of Rosenwald Schools

During the early 20th century, Sears executive Julius Rosenwald and Black educator Booker T. Washington came together to address a major problem: Black students didn’t receive nearly as much education funding as white students. So Rosenwald used his fortune, and Washington’s knowledge of Southern school systems, to help pay for the construction of what historians now call Rosenwald Schools. Thousands were built – including 500 here in Texas.

Once public school systems had been integrated, many Rosenwald schools fell into disrepair. Photographer Andrew Feiler has documented what’s left. Fieler shares the story of his photos, as well as artifacts from Texas Rosenwald schools, which are on display now at the Bob Bullock Museum in downtown Austin.

The Caddo Mounds, an Indigenous burial site, rebuilt and ready for visitors

There aren’t many examples of prehistoric human life in Texas, which is why it was so important to the Texas Historical Commission to rebuild the Caddo Mounds after devastating tornadoes.

The Standard’s Sean Saldana reported from the reopening in May.

Preserving the legacy of the Kilgore Rangerettes

The Kilgore College Rangerettes were the first of their kind, dazzling crowds with their precision marches, high kicks and costumes. What they started would become a staple at schools and colleges across the nation.

Texas Standard intern McKenzie Nabi visited a museum committed to sharing the story of the Rangerettes.

This photographer’s been documenting the Cadillac Ranch for half a century

Cadillac Ranch, as the famous installation west of Amarillo is known, was assembled by a group of artists and architects called the Ant Farm in 1974. For 50 years now, folks have stopped to check out or perhaps spray paint the cars by the side of the highway.

Wyatt McSpadden has had the pleasure of photographing Cadillac Ranch from the beginning, and much of his work was on display earlier this year at the Amarillo Museum of Art’s exhibition “Cadillac Ranch at 50.”

