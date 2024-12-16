YOSA plans holiday concert with Children's Chorus of San Antonio

As we get closer to Christmas, holiday events continue to stack up. This Saturday at the Tobin Center is a major one featuring the Youth Orchestras of San Antonio—YOSA—and its invited guest performers.

Music Director Troy Peters says the holiday spirit will be easy to come by on Saturday evening in an event they're calling A Holiday Spectacular.

“We're really excited to have YOSA teaming up with the Children's Chorus of San Antonio to present a Holiday Spectacular on Saturday night at the Tobin Center,” Peters said. “This is a program of Christmas music, but also winter Music and Hanukkah music and all kinds of different seasonal sounds that should be a lot of fun for the whole family.”

YOSA actually has several music groups, the newest of which is called YOSA Mariachi. The YOSA Philharmonic will play with the Children’s Chorus, and YOSA Mariachi will, too.

YOSA Children's Chorus of San Antonio practice

“YOSA is going to be featuring the YOSA Philharmonic, our most advanced orchestra, as well as YOSA mariachi. And this is our second year doing a mariachi group, and these kids can really play.”

Mariachi is taught as a music elective at most San Antonio schools, so many of these kids already have a head start on it.

“Both groups will play on their own, but also both groups will collaborate with these remarkable young voices on the children's chorus. And so there'll be all kinds of different combinations of singers and instrumentalists and different styles. And should be a really wonderful evening to get you in the mood for the for the upcoming break,” he said.

YOSA Troy Peters makes a point to his young musicians

The music will be coming fast and furious all evening, but parents who bring their family a little early will get something extra.

“We're going to have Santa we're going to have sing-alongs. So if you bring your children early, there are going to be some opportunities to do some crafts in the lobby before the show. It should be lots of fun.”

If you’ve yet to go to a Tobin production, parking is just a block east at the Tobin Center Parking Garage.