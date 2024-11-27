New exhibit explores San Antonio's deep role in Latino film, theater and performance

The Bexar County Archives building is currently hosting an exhibit honoring San Antonio actors, films, theaters and more. The origins of the exhibit are a story in and of itself, originating with Ramon Hernandez.

“I graduated from high school in 1960, and I joined the Navy. I did 23 years — 17 of those years were overseas," he said. “So every time I would come home and I wanted to go to a Chicano dance, it wasn't advertised on the radio. If they didn't buy the advertising, it wasn't advertised on TV and newspapers.”

He noticed that while there was plenty going on with dances and night clubs and performances, since there wasn’t a lot of money involved, advertising wasn’t bought and the press didn’t cover it. That gave him an idea.

“I went to the Express-News. I asked them to allow me to write a weekly column or a weekly article on Tejano artists. And they were reluctant. [They said], ‘Tejanos don't read,’” Hernandez said.

Still, they gave him a try, and that was his start. The artists who he wrote about were thankful and gave him bumper stickers, t-shirts and other items. He didn’t start out thinking he was going to keep everything, but that’s exactly what he did.

“I didn't intend to collect. Before I knew it, I had a garage full of stuff. I don't throw nothing away. It's all historical to me,” he said.

He's set up exhibits all over the state on a large variety of subjects. And now he’s finally done one in his hometown. It’s called "Herencia del Cine!" or "Film Heritage."

“After 34 years of doing exhibits all over Texas and museums, nobody was open to the idea in San Antonio at all. I said, 'this is where it’s at!'" he said. “What I wanted most was to do an exhibit here in my own hometown about our artists. And I finally got the opportunity.”

Hernandez reminded those who came that even though San Antonio had the reputation of a small town for a city of its size, it has some incredible distinctions.

“The first radio station in the entire nation, full- time. Spanish language was your center in 1946 Raul Cortez, KCOR. Eight years later, in 1954 he also opened the first full time Spanish language television station in the entire nation later became Channel 41,” Hernandez said.

When the doors opened on his exhibit, Bexar County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark addressed a packed crowd, who reminded attendees of the role that hometown culture played through the years.

“They kept us going through our hard times, our happy times and our successes,” Adame-Clark said.

The exhibit features 16 different glassed cases full of different-themed items, as well as dozens of stand-alone items like clothing. Actor Jesse Borrego and performer Augie Meyers are old friends of Hernandez, and they were there to support him and see the exhibit.

"Herencia del Cine!" will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Bexar County Archives through January 2025.