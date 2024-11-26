Time is running out to register for the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series on Dec. 7 and 8.

It's a bittersweet time for local runners because this is the 16th and final year the running series will be held here. It will be replaced in December 2025 by the San Antonio Marathon.

There is no more room to register for the full Rock 'n' Roll Running Series marathon on Dec. 8, but as of Tuesday, interested runners could still sign up for the half-marathon on the same day for $155.

The 5K on Dec. 7 is also sold out, but registration is still available for the 10K that day for $145.

More than 30 diverse music acts will perform along the running series routes, including through downtown.

Luis Cardenas is the founder of the AM Project, a local nonprofit that teaches youths DJing and music production. He arranged the electronic sounds that can be heard on Dec. 7 at Travis Park.

He hopes runners fill up all the registration slots.

"It's not too late to register. The deadline is December 1st, and the website is runrocknroll.com," said Cardenas.

Here's the link to registration.

Around 17,000 runners have entered the running series in recent years.

Tom Yankton, country star and former instrumentalist for Rascal Flatts, will headline this year's running series with a performance at the finish line on the Encore Entertainment Stage at UTSA's downtown campus on Dec. 8.

"I'm thrilled to be performing for the race in San Antonio, where I now live with my family," Yankton said.

See the full entertainment lineup here.