Michelin Guide unveils its first Texas restaurant list tonight, and it may include San Antonio

Michelin Guide will unveil its first Texas restaurant list on Monday at 6 p.m. a gala event in Houston.

The French tire company announced in late September that Houston would be the host city for the release of its Guide Texas selections. Texas will be the 11th state to join the company's prestigious list of North American culinary locations. Michelin's expansion in the Lone Star State was facilitated through a partnership with Travel Texas and various marketing organizations from Houston, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio.

Since starting in 1900 as a means to promote the Michelin Tire brand, the Michelin Guide has grown to become known around the world for its restaurant and hotel ratings based on a three-star system for restaurants and a three-key system for hotels. As of 2024, there are 145 three-star restaurants in the world, with only 13 in the U.S.

Eric Sandler, the editor of Lifestyle magazine CultureMap, said the addition of Houston restaurants to the guide could elevate local establishments to a new level of recognition.

"The Michelin Guide is the most prestigious restaurant reviewing group in the world," he said. "So, it means that Texas restaurants will be compared head-to-head against many of the great restaurants in all the cities all over the world and we'll be able to say, definitively, we are a world-class dining city."

Sandler said an entire guide dedicated to Texas culinary arts will have a profound effect on the statewide fine dining industry.

"It's a very prestigious thing for a chef or a cook to work in a Michelin-starred restaurant," he said. "The opportunity to earn a Michelin Star will draw more talented people in Texas who want to work here."

Sandler said he hopes Michelin will recognize some of Texas' unique cuisine offerings including Tex-Mex, barbecue, Cajun and Vietnamese food.

"We're looking forward to seeing what Michelin makes of our dining options. Restaurants like Tatemo, an 18-seat, take-your-menu, restaurant here in Houston," he said. "That seems like the kind of restaurant Michelin should be interested in. It's a two-time James Beard Award finalist. ... [Another] one of the restaurants [that] we'll be looking at is Birdies up in Austin where they have a more casual format. You order at the counter, and they bring the food to you. But the quality of the food is very elegant. Their wine list is very extensive. Will Michelin understand a restaurant like that?"

The Michelin Guide has been expanding its North American options in the last few years. Beginning with a New York Guide in 2005, it has since expanded to San Francisco, Chicago, Washington D.C., California and Florida. Several Canadian locations have also received their own guide.