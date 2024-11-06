Wurstfest passes halfway mark in its New Braunfels run

The annual celebration of sausage and all things German has reached the halfway point of its long run on the grounds of Landa Park in New Braunfels.

But there is plenty of time to do the "Chicken Dance" or blow the suds off the top of a bier — typo intended — before it all comes to an end on Sunday.

Besides plenty of flowing beer taps, there are all sorts of vendors selling German foods — like sausage-on-a-stick and comfort foods you find at a county fair, like fried Snickers candy bars or Oreos.

Christopher Farias / Wurstfest Association German foods are a favorite for visitors to Wurstfest.

There are also other vendors who sell beer steins or other German-inspired merchandise.

There is also live tuba um-pah music under tents and in the gigantic Wursthalle, where lights hang from the rafters above a big stage and dance floor.

Headliner Alex Meixner is known to squeeze out of his accordion Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" or Journey's "Small Town Girl" along with his polka repertoire.

Christopher Farias / Wurstfest Association Alex Meixner works up a sweat while playing his according for the crowds at Wurtfest

Many of the food booths housed in a German village-inspired area benefit New Braunfels' area charities.

Thursday, Nov. 7, is a free admission day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday after 3 p.m. is another free admission day.

Otherwise, tickets range from $18 to $25 depending on peak or non-peak times. Children 12 and under are always free.

Hours through Thursday are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Hours on Friday are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"Ein Prosit," a German toast to well-being, will be heard more than once by visitors to the Wurstfest grounds.