San Antonio poet laureate sees food like language: tied to our identity and blended by cultures

The botanas platter, a communal meal typically enjoyed in South Texas, is a flavorful fusion of tortilla chips, refried beans, meats, cheeses and a variety of toppings. While it may seem simple, San Antonio Poet Laureate Eddie Vega says the platter represents a rich tapestry of cultures that have converged in the region.

In the latest episode of Tacos of Texas, host Mando Rayo sits down with Vega to explore the intersection of food, culture and language, and how it ties into identity. Vega, known as the “Taco Poet of Texas,” shares his insights on the botana platter, which he considers as much of a cultural symbol as a culinary delight.

Author Eddie Vega

The dish can be traced back to the South Texas border of Mexico, but has evolved to incorporate influences from other cultures, reflecting the diverse nature of the region.

“Food is really tied to our own geographic identity,” Vega says, reflecting on how what we eat connects us to specific places and memories.

He says people often seek a specific flavor they associate with a certain place, but “if you want it to be like it is in Laredo, then stay in Laredo.” He suggests embracing local variations rather than searching for a rigid definition of authenticity.

Like a good ranchera sauce, Vega suggests there's no recipe for writing.

"There's this idea that languages shouldn't blend,” he says. “But here, we blend them — it's how we talk, and we don't care anymore.”

As a bilingual poet, Vega delves into the importance of language in shaping identity and describes his process of incorporating Spanglish into his work.

“It just has to flow,” he says. “There are times when I want to speak in English … and sometimes I can’t find the right word in English, so I use Spanish.”

Vega emphasized that language is not just a tool for communication, but also a reflection of one's cultural heritage and personal experiences.

"Spanglish is a way of code-switching, where you have certain things you say in front of your close friends or family,” he says. “It's a cultural expression and part of our identity."

Both he and Rayo also see food as a gateway to deeper cultural narratives.

“Tacos are the Trojan horse," Rayo says, a way to explore stories and cultural roots.

Vega echoes this when he says his poetry is about more than just tacos. Together, Rayo and Vega emphasize that culture isn’t static but something carried within, as Vega reflects: "South Texas is what you carry with you. South Texas ends when your heart can't dance cumbia, then country, then cumbia again."

Recipe for Classic South Texas Botanas

