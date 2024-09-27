© 2024 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio baker competes on popular Food Network Halloween competition

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published September 27, 2024 at 1:04 PM CDT
A San Antonio baker is competing on season 10 of "Halloween Baking Competition" on the Food Network.

Horror-themed The Grim Bakers owner, Manny Martinez, is one of 10 contestants from across the country chosen to create Halloween-inspired desserts for the chance to win the $25,000 prize.

Bakers battle it out each episode in two spooky-themed hats.

"It's been a tradition for us to watch this show every single year," The Grim Bakers said on social media. "For [Manny] to join the cast is beyond a dream come true."

The show finished as Food Network's highest-rated series of the year among adults last year, according to a press release.

It kicked off its 10th season on Sept. 16. So far, bakers have been tasked to create desserts inspired by spill in a chemical lab and by the film Beetlejuice. 

"Halloween Baking Championship" airs every Monday at 8 p.m. Central on Food Network.

