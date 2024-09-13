TNA wrestling returns to San Antonio after a four-year absence

Last Tuesday, Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, TNA, visited the San Antonio Missions to promote their Victory Road pay-per-view event on Sept. 13 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port.

TNA, based in Nashville, has been an established professional wrestling promotion for over 20 years. The last time TNA was in San Antonio was four years ago, but that hasn’t halted current TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth .

He has been wrestling for over 20 years, fighting under WWE for the majority of that time. He enjoys San Antonio and appreciates Texas holding professional wrestling to a higher standard, compared to most states.

“I love the tradition of wrestling, especially in Texas,” said Nemeth. “When you get back to San Antonio, it's so fun. The fans reward us for coming back here and by being great fans, and I really look forward to that again.”

TNA is hosting back-to-back events with the main event featuring Nic Nemeth versus Moose for the TNA World Championship.

“We're gonna beat the hell out of both each other, and the better man is gonna win,” said Moose. “I'm hoping I'm going to be the better man so I could become a four-time TNA World Champion.”

Moose has the fourth longest TNA World Championship title reign, over 370 days.

“My goal is to make myself, Moose, be synonymous with the three letters ‘TNA.’ When fans hear those letters, they think of me first,” said Moose. “I think winning the title for the fourth time will help that cause.”

The two-and-a-half-hour drive to San Antonio is a regular one for luchador " Laredo Kid .” Originating from Nuevo Laredo, he wrestled for Mexican and local Texan wrestling promotions, such as River City Wrestling, before arriving to TNA.

Now settling in Laredo, TX, he enjoys the visits to the Alamo City whenever he gets the chance.

“I live in Laredo, and sometimes I come in with my family. I like to [go to] Six Flags and the River Walk,” said Laredo Kid.

He encourages fans of lucha libre-style wrestling to visit the two-day event.

“All the people, more for my Latin people because we are close [to] Laredo and the border towns, I think that a lot of people love to see some lucha libre moves.”

TNA’s Victory Road takes place tonight, followed by Saturday’s iMPACT! Wrestling taping which airs on television every Thursday. Both of these events will be held live at the Boeing Center at Tech Port.

