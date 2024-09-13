San Antonio's Hotel Emma earns two-key rating from Michelin hotel guide

San Antonio's Hotel Emma received the city's first ever two-key rating from the new Michelin hotel guide.

While the Michelin Star recognizes outstanding restaurants from all around the world, Michelin Keys are the guide's benchmark for honoring excellent hotels.

Each hotel is vetted in categories like architecture and interior design, personality and character, and value for the price.

The Michelin hotel guide awards up to three keys: One Key represents "a very special stay"; Two Keys represent "an exceptional stay"; Three Keys represent "an extraordinary stay."

Hotel Emma — located off the San Antonio River in the vibrant Pearl district — was one of only three hotels in Texas to receive the two-key rating in the 2024 guide.

Seventeen other hotels across the state were recognized with a One Key distinction

The historic 19th-century hotel was originally the Pearl’s Brewhouse. Its namesake, Emma Koehler, ran the brewery following the death of her husband.

The property was transformed into a hotel after it was purchased in 2002.

The Michelin guide announced in July it would be coming to Texas for the first time.

The company is set to publish its first review of restaurants in San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth later on this year.

A Michelin star is considered one of the most prestigious awards a restaurant can receive.