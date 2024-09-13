Feasibility study released on creation of the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute in San Antonio

A who's who of local Mexican American leaders were among those who gathered downtown today to hear about progress on the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute of MACRI.

The results of a feasibility study naming five potential locations for the institute were released at the gathering.

The institute's executive director—Sarah Zenaida Gould—said a design phase and capital campaign to raise up to $15 million lie ahead, but the hope the 20,000-square-foot facility will open within five years to tell a story.

"This tells the story of how Mexican Americans have for generations contributed to creating a more perfect union, to expanding civil rights, to ensuring we have equality for all."

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says it's a story we can all share in.

"Telling the story of Mexican American civil rights is critical to everyone's story in our country," he said.

Many of those gathered said San Antonio was the backdrop for a lot of civil rights struggles, including those over fair housing, voting, and labor conditions. And as the largest Mexican American majority city in the country, it's the perfect home for the institute.

Gould said the institute will also draw visitors as a part of Latino heritage tourism.

Congressman Joaquin Castro, County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, Councilmembers Sukh Kaur and Teri Castillo, former mayor and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros, and Erika Prosper, the executive director of MACRI, were among those in attendance at the event in the Carlos and Malu Alvarez Theater on San Pedro Creek, off West Commerce.

