San Antonio invited to nominate favorite Latino songs for inclusion in National Recording Registry

San Antonio Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro has kicked off the third annual call for Latino music nominations to the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress (LOC).

Texans can nominate any Latino recorded songs and albums that are at least 10 years old.

Less than 5% of the 650 recordings in the National Recording Registry can be attributed to Latino and Hispanic Americans.

Castro has successfully nominated four songs for inclusion into the registry, including Juan Gabriel's "Amor Eterno" earlier this year and Daddy Yankee's "Gasolina" in 2023.

Submissions can be sent to Castro.House.gov/music through Aug. 22. The LOC usually announces its selections in April.

Earlier this year, Castro called for ideas for which Latino films should be added to the National Film Registry. The nomination period ended on July 23. The LOC usually announces its 25 film selections in December.

So far, Castro has successfully sponsored the inclusion of three films: Selena, The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez and Alambrista.