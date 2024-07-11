Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame vandalized, including Selena Quintanilla's

Tejano music singer Selena Quintanilla's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was defaced twice earlier this week. The motives are still unknown.

Three stars were covered with what appeared to be black paint. The stars were those dedicated to Quintanilla (known as "The Queen of Tejano") and Jenni Rivera (known as "La Diva de la Banda") as well as that of Heinie Conklin, a silent film era comedian.

Jenni Rivera’s star was vandalized within 24 hours of Quintanilla’s.

Rivera’s star had been unveiled only weeks ago during a ceremony on June 27 with her family. The Mexican American singer and songwriter died in a plane crash in December of 2012.

Quintanilla's star was unveiled in 2017. The Latina icon met a tragic end at the age of 23 when she was shot by Yolanda Saldivar in 1995.

Quintanilla's star was vandalized a second time. Ana Martinez, vice president of media and talent relations at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, told the Los Angeles Times that police reports were filed, and clean-up crews were dispatched.

Fans took matters into their own hands to clean Rivera's star. Videos circulated on social media of fans scrubbing the star clean.

Martinez took to Instagram to thank the fans, saying in a post, “Thanks to the fans who tried to clean the star up and reported. Note there are cameras everywhere.”

“The fact that someone defaced her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame doesn’t mean she stopped shining,” Marisela Santana, a Rivera fan, told the Los Angeles Times. “I’m glad that people took it upon themselves to clean it immediately.”

After the second vandalization of Quintanilla's star, Martinez reported multiple other stars that were vandalized in the same manner. Conklin's was among the ones vandalized alongside the ones dedicated to Quintanilla and Rivera.

On Instagram, Martinez shared posts that showed the stars had been cleaned.