Liszt and Brahms with Guest Host Orli Shaham

A 17-year-old violist performs a moving Brahms Sonata with guest host Orli Shaham and we meet a talented teenage pianist who plays one of Liszt's great works for piano. More at: https://fromthetop.org/show/show-450/

Performers & Repertoire



Violinist Laura Jin, 11, from New York, New York; La Clochette, Op. 7 by Niccolò Paganini (1782-1840), arr. Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)

Violist Quincy Eby, 17, from Englewood, New Jersey; Excerpts from Sonata for Viola and Piano - I. Impetuoso by Rebecca Clarke (1886-1979)

Pianist William Ge, 16, from Chester Springs, Pennsylvania; Mazurka in A-flat Major, Op. 59, No. 2 and F Mazurka in F-sharp Minor, Op. 59, No. 3 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Violist Juhee Kim, 17, from Palisades Park, New Jersey; Sonata for Viola and Piano No. 2 in E-flat major, Op. 120 No. 2 - III. Andante con moto by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Pianist Danial Hendi, 16, from Princeton, New Jersey; Transcendental Etude 10 in F minor "Appassionata" by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

