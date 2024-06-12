New exhibition at TPR will encourage San Antonians to make music with movement

A vibrant playground of music and visuals will soon be on display and accessible at Texas Public Radio’s headquarters along the San Pedro Creek.

The ambient electronic group A.M. Architect created an interactive display called Svara-Svapna using real time generative graphics to immerse the audience’s senses.

Inspired by the ancient Indian concept of svara – which translates to goddess of sound – different musical notes are generated as people walk around the area, each corresponding to their location and motion.

Soundwaves will fill the gallery with harmonious melodies and create dynamic video displays.

“We take pride in offering a platform where people, perhaps encountering such technology for the first time, can engage and interact in ways that are both accessible and enriching. It's about breaking barriers and fostering curiosity, ultimately empowering individuals to explore and create art," said Daniel Stanush, one of the artists.

A.M. Architect is a collective of artists, including Diego Chavez and Daniel Stanush, who first met over 15 years ago.

They bonded over their passion for creating a place where songwriting and visual art intersect. Chavez and Stanush remixed a track for popular ambient trip-hop duo, Arms and Sleepers, in 2016, and their music has been included in fashion films such as Numero Magazine featuring their Louis Vuitton collection in 2022.

A.M. Architect Artists Daniel Stanush and Diego Chavez.

Svara-Svapna is designed to enable those without musical training to compose and experience music in a new way. By simply walking through the area, visitors craft unique auditory and visual experiences that highlight the universal language of sound.

“I look forward to seeing how people, regardless of their musical background, engage with the interactive experience," said Chavez. “I'm eager to witness the blend of movement and sound as participants explore and create their own unique melodies, weaving together a tapestry of creativity and curiosity.”

Their installation will be on display inside TPR’s Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater on June 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of Make Music Day.

Make Music Day is a 12-hour event that will host artists both inside and outside TPR’s downtown San Antonio headquarters. Svara-Svapna will be displayed inside the theater.

Several artists – including Andria Rose, Pop Pistol, and The 501s – will also be performing throughout the day.

A.M. Architect will also present their art installation on June 20 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. during TPR’s Summer Night City.