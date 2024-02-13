© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Worth Repeating: Reset

By Tori Pool
Published February 13, 2024

A digital program for the Worth Repeating live event held on February 13, 2024.

The first storyteller is Quinton M. Taylor-Garcia Sr. Quinton shares a story about a time he had to learn to see things differently.
Michael shares a story about a trip that altered the direction of his life.
Yvania shares a story about how triggering social media can be and a new normal.
Elaine shares a story about how it took a game of bowling to begin again.
Joscelyn shares a story about finding her way through a tremendous loss.
Sarah shares a story about a change of heart and the healing power of carbs.
Tanveer shares a story about the relationship between fidelity and chores.
Tori Pool
Worth Repeating producer and host, Events, and cloud watcher— oh my.
