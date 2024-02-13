Arts & Culture Worth Repeating: Reset Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool Published February 13, 2024 at 4:31 PM CST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email A digital program for the Worth Repeating live event held on February 13, 2024. The first storyteller is Quinton M. Taylor-Garcia Sr. Quinton shares a story about a time he had to learn to see things differently. Michael shares a story about a trip that altered the direction of his life. Yvania shares a story about how triggering social media can be and a new normal. Elaine shares a story about how it took a game of bowling to begin again. Joscelyn shares a story about finding her way through a tremendous loss. Sarah shares a story about a change of heart and the healing power of carbs. Tanveer shares a story about the relationship between fidelity and chores.