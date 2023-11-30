© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Downtown prepares for Rock 'N' Roll marathon weekend

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published November 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST
Marathon runners pass San Antonio City Hall during the 2022 event
Courtesy photo
/
Ryan Bethke
File photo of Rock 'n' Roll Marathon down Commerce Street.

Thousands of people are expected in downtown San Antonio this weekend for the Rock "N" Roll Marathon.

Anyone not participating or watching may want to stay out of the area. Several road closures along the race routes are expected Saturday and Sunday, especially during the early morning hours.

The 5 and 10K runs start simultaneously on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. at the corner of West Houston and North Santa Rosa Streets at Milam Park.

The marathon and half marathon start simultaneously on Sunday at San Antonio City Hall at 7 a.m.

The free navigation app, Waze, can be downloaded to help navigate around the street closures.

Race maps and street closures may be viewed here.

Live music on stages along the race routes give the race weekend its name.

Texas Public Radio is supported by contributors to the Arts & Culture News Desk including The Guillermo Nicolas & Jim Foster Art Fund, Patricia Pratchett, and the V.H. McNutt Memorial Foundation.
Tags
Arts & Culture Rock & Roll MarathonRunningTop Stories
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick