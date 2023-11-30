Downtown prepares for Rock 'N' Roll marathon weekend

Thousands of people are expected in downtown San Antonio this weekend for the Rock "N" Roll Marathon.

Anyone not participating or watching may want to stay out of the area. Several road closures along the race routes are expected Saturday and Sunday, especially during the early morning hours.

The 5 and 10K runs start simultaneously on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. at the corner of West Houston and North Santa Rosa Streets at Milam Park.

The marathon and half marathon start simultaneously on Sunday at San Antonio City Hall at 7 a.m.

Rock & Roll, San Antonio! It’s marathon day.



Literally thousands of runners are all over downtown, Broadway, Ft. Sam & the Eastside.



This was wave 10, I think. There was one wave about every minute from 7:00 to 7:30 if I counted correctly. The kick off was at City Hall @TPRNews pic.twitter.com/S1bbX9RWjy — Joey Palacios - Texas Public Radio (@Joeycules) December 4, 2022

The free navigation app, Waze, can be downloaded to help navigate around the street closures.

Race maps and street closures may be viewed here.

Live music on stages along the race routes give the race weekend its name.