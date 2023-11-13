© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Digging SA with Thee Sacred Souls, Coming Soon!

Texas Public Radio | By Rob Martinez
Published November 13, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST

Stay tuned for a new episode of Digging SA, featuring Thee Sacred Souls. The episode drops on Friday, November 17!⁠ ⁠

We dig into music from The Dreamliners, Henry Peña and The Kasuals, and the iconic local singer, Dimas Garza of the Royal Jesters. ⁠ ⁠

Digging SA is supported by The Espee.⁠ ⁠

Roberto Adrian Martinez - Executive Producer⁠
Chuco Garcia - Producer⁠
Jacob Glombowski - Director and Editor⁠
Alfie De La Garza - Sound Engineer⁠
Rae D. Cabello - Executive Producer⁠
Robert V. Salluce - VP of Marketing and Communications⁠

Recorded live at Friends of Sound Records in San Antonio.⁠ ⁠

About Digging SA:⁠
A partnership with TPR Music and Friends of Sound Records, Digging SA uncovers sonic gems recorded in San Antonio - connecting our audience to the music and the history of local musicians.
Rob Martinez
Roberto "Rob" Martinez is a Texas Public Radio writer and contributor. He produces TPR Music's Digging SA and host of the Lonesome Lounge Sessions.
