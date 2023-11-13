Digging SA with Thee Sacred Souls, Coming Soon!
Stay tuned for a new episode of Digging SA, featuring Thee Sacred Souls. The episode drops on Friday, November 17!
We dig into music from The Dreamliners, Henry Peña and The Kasuals, and the iconic local singer, Dimas Garza of the Royal Jesters.
Recorded live at Friends of Sound Records in San Antonio.
About Digging SA:
A partnership with TPR Music and Friends of Sound Records, Digging SA uncovers sonic gems recorded in San Antonio - connecting our audience to the music and the history of local musicians.