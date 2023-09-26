Lowriders on display at airport, one of the several Hispanic Heritage Month events ahead

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

A new exhibit that is literally on wheels at San Antonio International Airport is in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Visitors can see the airport exhibit called "A Celebration of Lowriders in San Antonio" through Oct. 26.

San Antonio has a rich history of cruising and low riders, vehicles that sit just a few inches off the ground, since the late 70's. The city is home to several lowrider groups and an annual lowrider festival.

The exhibit includes a 1994 Cadillac Fleetwood named "El Chapo."

Erin Rodriguiz / City of San Antonio/Aviation Department "El Chapo" lowrider on display at San Antonio International Airport on Sept. 26, 2023

A 1986 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme named La Ley Del Monte, the same name of a song by Mexican legend Vicente Fernandez, can also be seen.

Then there's a 1959 Chevrolet Impala.

Erin Rodriguez / City of San Antonio/Aviation Department 1959 Chevrolet Impala lowrider on display at San Antonio International Airport on Sept. 26, 2023

The exhibit was put together by the city, community activists, and a seller of lowriders and parts.

Hispanic Heritage Month takes place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 each year, with festivities commemorating Mexico’s independence from Spain in 1810 and honoring San Antonio’s strong connection to Mexico, according to a city news release.

Events were organized by the city’s Department of Arts & Culture and the San Antonio Diez y Seis de Septiembre Commission.

The events include parades, musical and arts performances, film screenings, cooking demonstrations, crafts, health and wellness activities, and more.

The city encourages San Antonians to not only celebrate these rich and diverse cultures for a month out of the year but to recognize and connect with the city's deep roots of Hispanic and Latino culture year-round.

Events still ahead include:



5:30 p.m. September 26: Hispanic Heritage Movie Series – The Perfect Game at McCreless Library. The movie is based on a true story of a boy's baseball team from Monterrey, Mexico, the first non-U.S. team to win the Little League World Series.

The movie is based on a true story of a boy's baseball team from Monterrey, Mexico, the first non-U.S. team to win the Little League World Series. 5:30 p.m. September 26: Hispanic Heritage Movie Series – In the Heights at Memorial Library. The movie is an adaptation of a Tony award-winning musical about Usnavi, a bodega owner who longs to go back to his native Dominican Republic.

The movie is an adaptation of a Tony award-winning musical about Usnavi, a bodega owner who longs to go back to his native Dominican Republic. 6 p.m. September 26: Dia de Los Muertos Poesía / Day of the Dead Poetry at Cody Library. September is Hispanic Heritage Month and Suicide Prevention Month. Join us for a Dia de Los Muertos Poetry Event and a paper flower-making tutorial with local artist, Diana Martinez. This program is designed for adults, and we will discuss the origins of the Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives and write poetry for lost loved one's altars. Supplies are provided.

September is Hispanic Heritage Month and Suicide Prevention Month. Join us for a Dia de Los Muertos Poetry Event and a paper flower-making tutorial with local artist, Diana Martinez. This program is designed for adults, and we will discuss the origins of the Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives and write poetry for lost loved one's altars. Supplies are provided. 6 p.m. September 26: Hispanic Heritage Movie Series – Selena at Cortez Library. The film is based on the life of Texas-born music star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

The film is based on the life of Texas-born music star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. 12 Noon September 30: Diez y Seis Mariachi Festival at La Villita Historic Arts Village. It features Mariachi and music programs from various schools. Fiestas Patrias event.

It features Mariachi and music programs from various schools. Fiestas Patrias event. 1 p.m. September 30: Pedro Infante Film Event at Memorial Library. The event focuses on the legacy of the iconic Mexican actor and singer. It includes a movie and refreshments.

The event focuses on the legacy of the iconic Mexican actor and singer. It includes a movie and refreshments. 2 p.m. September 30: Hispanic Heritage Movie Series – Selena at the Tobin Library. A re-showing of the film Selena .

A re-showing of the film . 2 p.m. September 30: Hispanic Heritage Movie Series – La Bamba at Pan American Library. Based on the true story of Richie Valens, who rose from field laborer to rock star. Second showing Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at Westfall Library.

Based on the true story of Richie Valens, who rose from field laborer to rock star. Second showing Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at Westfall Library. 8 p.m. October 13: Celebrando Tradiciones – Cuentos, Bailes y Música at the Guadalupe Theater. Guadalupe Dance Company presents live musical accompaniment by Mariachi Azteca de América. Fiestas Patrias event.

Guadalupe Dance Company presents live musical accompaniment by Mariachi Azteca de América. Fiestas Patrias event. 8 p.m. October 13: Raza Cósmica – Hummingbirds at Central Library. This documentary was the winner of the Grand Prix for Best Film of the Berlinale Generation 14-plus section. Co-director Estefanía “Beba” Contreras will be in attendance.

This documentary was the winner of the Grand Prix for Best Film of the Berlinale Generation 14-plus section. Co-director Estefanía “Beba” Contreras will be in attendance. 9 p.m. October 14: 6th Annual Fiesta Alegria. Avenida Guadalupe Association presents the annual virtual closing party for National Hispanic Heritage Month. Fiestas Patrias event. It can be viewed on TVSA.

Avenida Guadalupe Association presents the annual virtual closing party for National Hispanic Heritage Month. Fiestas Patrias event. It can be viewed on TVSA. 1 p.m. October 14 – 15: San Antonio Charro Association Anniversary Charreada at Padre Park. It features15 teams of charros in competition. Fiestas Patrias event.

It features15 teams of charros in competition. Fiestas Patrias event. 2:30 p.m. October 15: Hispanic Heritage Month Film Series – Coco at Schaefer Library. A boy named Miguel dreams of becoming a famous guitar player.

A boy named Miguel dreams of becoming a famous guitar player. 4:30 p.m. October 17: Adult Sugar Skulls Decorating while supplies last night at Collins Garden Library.